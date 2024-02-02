Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

US will resume Peace Corps program in Palau as it moves to counter Chinese influence in Indo-Pacific

Feb 2, 2024, 7:00 AM

FILE - This June 20, 2009, file photo shows the Palau Capital building,in Melekeok, Palau. The Unit...

FILE - This June 20, 2009, file photo shows the Palau Capital building,in Melekeok, Palau. The United States will resume a long-suspended Peace Corps program in the North Pacific island of Palau as the Biden administration continues moves to counter growing Chinese influence in the region. (AP Photo/Itsuo Inouye, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Itsuo Inouye, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States will resume a long-suspended Peace Corps program in the North Pacific island of Palau as the Biden administration continues moves to counter growing Chinese influence in the region.

The Peace Corps said Friday that it would start sending volunteers back to the island in 2025 following an agreement reached between the agency’s director and Palau’s president, whose country is one of the few in the world to have diplomatic relations with Taiwan.

“Volunteers will live and work side-by-side with community partners to improve childhood literacy and math and science skills, along with teaching English as a foreign language,” Peace Corps director Carol Spahn said in a statement.

Palau’s resident, Surangel Whipps, said the return of the Peace Corps reflects the strong relationship between his nation and the United States. He said prior Peace Corps members had become “an integral part of our national family,” and he extended his gratitude to them and to a program he said “has enriched our country in countless ways.”

“To those Peace Corps members preparing to come and contribute to Palau,” Whipps said, “welcome home.”

The Peace Corps programs in Palau and in the Federated States of Micronesia began in 1966 but were shut down in 2014 after more than 4,400 volunteers had served there.

Since then, as China has made successful inroads in the Pacific, successive U.S. administrations have sought to improve relations with the island nations, including by opening or reopening several embassies and renegotiating cooperation agreements known as compacts of free association last year with Palau, Micronesia and the Marshall Islands.

Palau is among the 12 countries that still recognize Taiwan’s statehood and do not have diplomatic relations with Beijing, which considers Taiwan to be part of Chinese territory. The U.S. has encouraged these countries to maintain formal ties with the self-governed island.

Peace Corps officials said they hope that with congressional funding the Palau reopening will be the first of several new programs it will restart in the Pacific.

The Peace Corps, a creation of the John F. Kennedy administration, currently has Pacific island programs in Fiji, Samoa, Tonga and Vanuatu.

___

Associated Press writer Didi Tang contributed to this report.

United States News

Associated Press

Michigan school shooter’s mom could have prevented bloodshed, prosecutor says

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — Prosecutors on Friday tried to attack the credibility of a Michigan school shooter’s mother, a day after she denied knowing her son had mental health struggles and rejected claims that she should be responsible for the deaths of four students in 2021. During cross-examination, the prosecutor reminded Jennifer Crumbley — and […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Federal authorities investigate suspected arson at offices of 3 conservative groups in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Federal authorities in Minnesota are investigating a suspected arson fire that heavily damaged the offices of three conservative groups, which are calling the blaze an act of political terrorism. The fire happened early Sunday in the Minneapolis suburb of Golden Valley at the offices of the Center for the American Experiment, the […]

2 hours ago

FILE - Burleigh County Auditor Mark Splonskowski poses July 7, 2023, in front of the state Capitol ...

Associated Press

Judge dismisses election official’s mail ballot lawsuit in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A federal judge in North Dakota has dismissed a lawsuit challenging the acceptance of mail-in ballots after election day brought by a county election official and backed by a legal group aligned with former President Donald Trump. In his Friday ruling, U.S. District Judge Daniel Traynor said Burleigh County Auditor Mark […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Toddler twins found dead in car parked on Miami highway

MIAMI (AP) — Three-year-old twins died after being found unresponsive in a car parked along Interstate 95 in Miami early Friday and the female driver was critically injured when she jumped off an overpass when police arrived, authorities said. The investigation had traffic tied up north of Downtown Miami and was delaying commuter trains. Miami-Dade […]

2 hours ago

FILE - United Nations Climate Chief Simon Stiell speaks during a plenary session at the COP28 U.N. ...

Associated Press

UN climate chief’s blunt message: Fewer loopholes, way more cash to really halt climate change

To keep Earth from overheating too much, the nations of the world need to put fewer loopholes in climate agreements and far more money — trillions of dollars a year — into financial help for poor nations, the United Nations climate chief said Friday. In an unusual and blunt lecture at a university in Baku, […]

5 hours ago

Groundhog Club handler A.J. Dereume holds Punxsutawney Phil, the weather prognosticating groundhog,...

Associated Press

Punxsutawney Phil predicts an early spring at Groundhog Day festivities

Punxsutawney Phil predicted an early spring at the scene of the best-known Groundhog Day celebration in the United States.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(KTAR News Graphic)...

Boys & Girls Clubs

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

...

Morris Hall

West Hunsaker at Morris Hall supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR's Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

US will resume Peace Corps program in Palau as it moves to counter Chinese influence in Indo-Pacific