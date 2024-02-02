PHOENIX — The northbound lanes of Interstate 17 in northern Arizona were temporarily closed Friday morning due to hazardous driving conditions caused by a winter storm, transportation officials said.

The freeway was closed at milepost 310, south of Munds Park, around 5 a.m., the Arizona Department of Transportation said. Traffic started getting through again around 6:45 a.m.

The closure was the near the Coconino-Yavapai county line, about halfway between Camp Verde and Flagstaff.

There were multiple disabled vehicles, as well as snow and ice on the roads, ADOT said.

Motorists were advised to be prepared for snowy and icy roads across northern Arizona on Friday.

