NB I-17 in northern Arizona temporarily closed due to icy roads from winter storm

Feb 2, 2024, 6:15 AM | Updated: 6:52 am

Image captures view of train station in Flagstaff, where a winter storm passed by Feb. 2, 2024....

A winter storm passed through northern Arizona on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024. (Flagstaff Train Station Webcam Screenshot)

(Flagstaff Train Station Webcam Screenshot)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The northbound lanes of Interstate 17 in northern Arizona were temporarily closed Friday morning due to hazardous driving conditions caused by a winter storm, transportation officials said.

The freeway was closed at milepost 310, south of Munds Park, around 5 a.m., the Arizona Department of Transportation said. Traffic started getting through again around 6:45 a.m.

The closure was the near the Coconino-Yavapai county line, about halfway between Camp Verde and Flagstaff.

There were multiple disabled vehicles, as well as snow and ice on the roads, ADOT said.

Motorists were advised to be prepared for snowy and icy roads across northern Arizona on Friday.

