8-year-old boy dies in Peoria car crash after exiting vehicle

Feb 1, 2024, 9:59 PM | Updated: Feb 2, 2024, 6:16 am

Peoria police respond to house of fatal crash....

An 8-year-old boy from Peoria died on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024, after being hit by a vehicle as he was exiting it.

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — An 8-year-old boy from Peoria died on Thursday after being hit by a vehicle as he was exiting it, authorities said.

Officers responded to an injury accident around 3:15 p.m. near Vistancia Boulevard and El Mirage Road and found the child with significant injuries, the Peoria Police Department said.

Early information suggests the child, whose name has not been released, got out of the vehicle while it was still moving, and then was struck by the vehicle as it went down the roadway, police said.

The child was take to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The boy was a second grade student at Vistancia Elementary School, according to ABC15.

Speed was ruled out, but impairment was still being investigated, police said.

No arrests were made.

Peoria Police urge community support for family of child in tragic crash

Police said the fatality from the crash appears to be a tragic event.

“The loss of life is always difficult, but such a tragedy can affect not only the family of the child involved but the entire community as well,” Peoria Police Chief Thom Intrieri said in the release.

“I ask that you keep the family involved and the affected community in your thoughts and prayers moving forward.”

