Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Florida House votes to loosen child labor laws a year after tougher immigrant employment law enacted

Feb 1, 2024, 5:06 PM | Updated: 5:12 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A year after Florida enacted a new law to making it more difficult for employers to hire immigrants in the country illegally, the House passed a bill Thursday to let 16- and 17-year-olds work longer and later hours.

Supporters said teenagers and their parents know how to best manage their time and activities and lifting employment restrictions will help them build careers and earn money, especially with the current labor shortage. Opponents said the changes would make it easier for employers to exploit children and longer hours could negatively affect schoolwork.

“Nearly 1 million searches have been performed for ‘How can I get a job as a teen.’ They want to work. This bill gets government out of their way to choose a path that’s best for them,” said Republican Rep. Linda Chaney, who sponsored the bill.

The bill would remove restrictions prohibiting 16- and 17-year-olds from working more than eight hours when they have classes the next day and from working more than 30 hours a week when school is in session. The House passed it on an 80-35 vote.

Democrats opposing the bill argued that current law allows students plenty of time to work and attend school. Rep. Anna Eskamani questioned whether the measure was being proposed because the state’s immigrant employment restrictions are making it more difficult to fill some jobs.

“The elephant in the room is that we see a labor shortage in different parts of the economy and part of that is tied to decisions this Legislature has made when it comes to immigration,” she said.

She also said employers should pay adults more for less desirable jobs rather than relying on children.

“I have concerns with saturating the workplace with cheap labor, which will make it harder for every person to be paid a wage they can live on,” Eskamani said.

The Senate has a similar bill that doesn’t go as far as the House. Republican Senate President Kathleen Passidomo said she’s heard too many concerns from parents about “young people working all hours of the day and night and not sleeping and not getting an education.”

The Senate bill needs approval from two more committees before reaching the full chamber.

“We want to allow students or kids that want to work to do that, but our number one priority is to make sure that they don’t sacrifice their education,” Passidomo said.

United States News

Associated Press

Several dead as small plane crashes and burns in Florida mobile home park

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — A small plane crashed at a Florida mobile home park on Thursday, killing several people aboard the plane and in one home, fire officials said. The pilot of the single-engine Beechcraft Bonanza V35 reported an engine failure shortly before the aircraft went down at about 7 p.m., the Federal Aviation Administration […]

26 minutes ago

Ruben Gomez points along a partially flooded street as he breaks from clearing away mud and flood d...

Associated Press

California pummeled by first of back-to-back atmospheric rivers as ‘Pineapple Express’ sweeps state

Heavy rain flooded California roadways and much-needed snow piled up in the mountains on Thursday as the first of back-to-back atmospheric rivers pummeled the state.

3 hours ago

Associated Press

UN experts: Terrorist threat is high in Africa conflict zones and Afghanistan, and rose in Europe

The terrorist threat from al-Qaida, the Islamic State group and their affiliates remains high in conflict zones in Africa and in Afghanistan – and threat levels have risen in some regions including Europe, U.N. experts said in a new report. The panel of experts said in the 23-page report that the relationship between Afghanistan’s Taliban […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

9 hospitalized after 200 prisoners rush corrections officers in riot at Southern California prison

BLYTHE, Calif. (AP) — Eight corrections officers and an incarcerated man were injured in a riot involving around 200 inmates in the recreational yard of a Southern California prison, authorities said Thursday. The violence erupted around 10 a.m. Wednesday as officers were escorting an inmate across the yard as part of a contraband investigation at […]

4 hours ago

(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)...

Associated Press

Biden sanctions Israeli settlers accused of attacking Palestinians and peace activists in West Bank

President Joe Biden on Thursday issued an Israeli settlers in the West Bank who have been accused of attacking Palestinians and Israeli peace activists in the occupied territory.

4 hours ago

Associated Press

New Hampshire school worker is charged with assaulting 7-year-olds, weeks after similar incident

MEREDITH, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire man was charged Thursday with assaulting two 7-year-old children at an elementary school, two weeks after similar charges were filed against another worker at the school. Manchester Police said witnesses saw 24-year-old William O’Connell, a behavior technician at Parker-Varney Elementary School, throw a 7-year-old boy to the ground, […]

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

...

Canvas Annuity

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

Florida House votes to loosen child labor laws a year after tougher immigrant employment law enacted