Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Warm weather forces park officials to suspend Isle Royale wolf count for first time in decades

Feb 1, 2024, 2:04 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


A stretch of unusually warm weather has forced federal officials to suspend researchers’ annual wolf-moose count in Isle Royale National Park for the first time in more than six decades.

Isle Royale is a 134,000-acre (54,200-hectare) island situated in far western Lake Superior between Grand Marias, Minnesota, and Thunder Bay, Canada. The park is a wildlife biologist’s dream – it offers a rare opportunity to observe wolves and moose acting naturally without human influence. Researchers have conducted an annual survey of the park’s wolf and moose population since 1958. It’s been going on every year except for 2021, when the COVID-19 pandemic forced scientists to cancel it.

Scientists from Michigan Tech University returned to the island this past Jan. 19, planning to survey the wolf and moose populations from the air through March, said Sarah Hoy, a Michigan Tech research assistant professor who leads the project alongside John Vucetich, a Michigan Tech forestry professor, and Rolf Peterson, a retired Michigan Tech ecology professor.

Hoy said that the National Park Services suspended the survey on Tuesday and ordered everyone off the island. She said warm temperatures have left the ice around the island unsafe for the scientists’ ski-planes to land.

“The ice on the harbor was starting to deteriorate, I guess,” Hoy said. “We lost some ice depth and a few holes and cracks were starting to appear. … Everybody had to leave. So the island’s now only occupied by wolves and moose and a bunch of critters. We’re incredibly disappointed that we’re not able to continue our work.”

Temperatures in the region have hovered above freezing since Jan. 24, about 20 degrees above average, according to the National Weather Service. The mercury hit 47 degrees Fahrenheit (8 degrees Celsius) in the area on Wednesday.

Hoy said helicopters aren’t an option because they’re expensive to rent and so loud they’ll disturb the wildlife, she said. The team may return to the park if temperatures drop and the ice firms up enough to support ski-planes again, she said. It’s too far to fly from the mainland to the island, complete survey circles and fly back, she said.

The team may return to the park in spring by boat, but trying to conduct the survey then will be far more difficult, Hoy said. The snow and bare branches makes tracking easy in the winter, but once the trees bloom, spotting the wolves and moose will be much more difficult, she said.

The scientist’s 2022-23 survey put the number of wolves on the island at 31, up from 28 wolves the prior year, and the number of moose at 967, down 28% from 1,346. The team attributed the decline to lower survival rates for calves, starvation and wolf predation. The scientists estimated a wolf killed 0.52 moose every month last year.

United States News

Associated Press

Power outage at BP oil refinery in Indiana prompts evacuation, temporary shutdown

WHITING, Ind. (AP) — BP’s sprawling oil refinery in northwest Indiana was hit Thursday by a power outage that prompted the company to shut it down and evacuate workers, authorities said. Initially, only employees who work at an office building at BP’s Whiting refinery were evacuated. But BP later decided to evacuate all employees out […]

6 minutes ago

Associated Press

She hoped to sing for a rap icon. Instead, she was there the night Run-DMC’s Jam Master Jay died

NEW YORK (AP) — She was a teenaged aspiring R&B singer and rapper who had gotten an appointment at Jam Master Jay’s recording studio. But just minutes after Yarrah Concepcion met the Run-DMC star, he was shot dead. Concepcion was brought to tears as she testified Thursday in the trial of two men charged in […]

39 minutes ago

Associated Press

Arkansas police chief arrested and charged with kidnapping

EUDORA, Ark. (AP) — The police chief in Eudora, Arkansas, has been arrested and charged with kidnapping. The felony kidnapping charge stems from Police Chief Michael Pitts’ actions in October 2023, Arkansas State Police said in a statement. “Chief Pitts denies the allegations and we intend to defend the case vigorously,” his attorney, Russell Wood, […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Police in Georgia responding to gun shots at home detain 19 people, probe possible sex trafficking

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (AP) — Police in an Atlanta-area city responding to shots fired at a home on Thursday found numerous women there and are investigating the possibility the residence was used for sex trafficking, authorities said. South Fulton police detained 19 people at the home, most of them women between 16 and about 40 […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Nikki Haley has called out prejudice but rejected systemic racism throughout her career

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Four years after South Carolina removed the Confederate battle flag from its Statehouse grounds, Nikki Haley offered two separate explanations of the flag’s meaning in less than a week. Haley, the state’s governor when the flag was pulled in 2015 from its place of honor in Columbia, said in a 2019 […]

2 hours ago

This photo provided by David Lei shows Flaco the owl, April 28, 2023, in New York. As Flaco enters ...

Associated Press

Who freed Flaco? One year later, eagle-owl’s escape from Central Park Zoo remains a mystery

New York (AP) — This New York love story begins with a criminal act of sabotage. Under cover of darkness a year ago Friday, someone breached a waist-high fence and slipped into the Central Park Zoo. Once inside, they cut a hole through a steel mesh cage, freeing a majestic Eurasian eagle-owl named Flaco who […]

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

...

Morris Hall

West Hunsaker at Morris Hall supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR's Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

Warm weather forces park officials to suspend Isle Royale wolf count for first time in decades