UNITED STATES NEWS

A child’s body was found encased in concrete in Colorado as the search for 2 other kids continues

Feb 1, 2024, 11:35 AM | Updated: 2:10 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) — A child’s body was found encased in concrete in a Colorado storage unit, and officers in Pueblo announced this week they are searching for two other children as part of the homicide investigation to determine if they are safe.

The remains were discovered on Jan. 10 when the storage unit was being cleared out after the renters stopped paying, Sgt. Franklyn Ortega with the Pueblo Police Department said Thursday. The items in the storage unit included a metal container filled with hardened concrete, and an investigation discovered the child’s remains, he said.

Pueblo Police are searching for two children, who would have been 5 and 3 when they were last seen in the summer of 2018 in Pueblo. Police want to make sure Jesus Dominguez, who would be 10, and Yesenia Dominguez, who would be 9, are safe.

After July 2018, there has been “no sign, no indication of these children,” Ortega said.

The victim’s identity will be released by the Pueblo County Coroner after family notifications are made, police said. Officers did not release any information about the age of the victim or when the child was believed to have died.

Investigators have interviewed two people of interest, police said.

Pueblo is a city of about 110,000 about 45 miles (72 kilometers) south of Colorado Springs.

