Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

A Dallas pastor is stepping into Jesse Jackson’s role as leader of his Rainbow PUSH Coalition

Jan 31, 2024, 10:07 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


DALLAS (AP) — The civil rights group founded by the Rev. Jesse Jackson in the 1970s is elevating a new leader for the first time in more than 50 years, choosing a Dallas pastor as his successor to take over the Rainbow PUSH Coalition.

The Rev. Frederick D. Haynes III is set to be formally installed as president and CEO in a ceremony Thursday in downtown Dallas, replacing Jackson, 82, who announced in July that he would step down.

Jackson, a powerful voice in American politics who helped guide the modern Civil Rights Movement, has dealt with several health issues in recent years and has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

Haynes, 63, said he began working with Jackson on the transition in the fall: “I’m appreciative of what he’s poured in to me, which makes me feel like I’ve been prepared for this experience and this moment.”

“One of the things that we have shared with the staff is that we have been the beneficiary of the dynamism, the once-in-a-generation charisma of Rev. Jackson, and now what we want to do is institutionalize it, as it were, make the organization as dynamic and charismatic as Rev. Jackson,” Haynes said.

“Whereas he did the work of 50 people, we need 50 people to do the kind of work that Rev. Jackson did,” Haynes said.

Haynes, who has been senior pastor at Friendship-West Baptist Church in Dallas for over 40 years, will remain in Dallas and continue in that role as he leads the Rainbow PUSH Coalition. He said his work at the justice-oriented church will serve as an expansion of the work done by the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, which will still be based in Chicago.

Jackson, a protege of The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., broke with the Southern Christian Leadership Conference in 1971 to form Operation PUSH, which initially stood for People United to Save Humanity. The organization was later renamed the Rainbow PUSH Coalition. The group’s work ranges from promoting minority hiring in the corporate world to conducting voter registration drives in communities of color.

Before Barack Obama was elected president in 2008, Jackson had been the most successful Black presidential candidate. He won 13 primaries and caucuses in his push for the 1988 Democratic nomination, which went to Massachusetts Gov. Michael Dukakis.

Haynes said he first met Jackson when he was a college student in 1981. “He comes to campus as this larger-than-life, charismatic, dynamic figure, and immediately I was awestruck,” Haynes said.

He was inspired by Jackson’s runs for president in 1984 and 1988, and after the two connected in the 1990s, Jackson began inviting him to speak at Rainbow PUSH.

On Friday, Rainbow PUSH will host a social justice conference at Paul Quinn College, a historically Black college in Dallas. Jackson is expected to attend both the ceremony Thursday and the conference Friday.

“I’m just very excited about the future,” Haynes said. “I’m standing on some great shoulders.”

United States News

Associated Press

Power outage at BP oil refinery in Indiana prompts evacuation, temporary shutdown

WHITING, Ind. (AP) — BP’s sprawling oil refinery in northwest Indiana was hit Thursday by a power outage that prompted the company to shut it down and evacuate workers, authorities said. Initially, only employees who work at an office building at BP’s Whiting refinery were evacuated. But BP later decided to evacuate all employees out […]

7 minutes ago

Associated Press

Warm weather forces park officials to suspend Isle Royale wolf count for first time in decades

A stretch of unusually warm weather has forced federal officials to suspend researchers’ annual wolf-moose count in Isle Royale National Park for the first time in more than six decades. Isle Royale is a 134,000-acre (54,200-hectare) island situated in far western Lake Superior between Grand Marias, Minnesota, and Thunder Bay, Canada. The park is a […]

14 minutes ago

Associated Press

She hoped to sing for a rap icon. Instead, she was there the night Run-DMC’s Jam Master Jay died

NEW YORK (AP) — She was a teenaged aspiring R&B singer and rapper who had gotten an appointment at Jam Master Jay’s recording studio. But just minutes after Yarrah Concepcion met the Run-DMC star, he was shot dead. Concepcion was brought to tears as she testified Thursday in the trial of two men charged in […]

39 minutes ago

Associated Press

Arkansas police chief arrested and charged with kidnapping

EUDORA, Ark. (AP) — The police chief in Eudora, Arkansas, has been arrested and charged with kidnapping. The felony kidnapping charge stems from Police Chief Michael Pitts’ actions in October 2023, Arkansas State Police said in a statement. “Chief Pitts denies the allegations and we intend to defend the case vigorously,” his attorney, Russell Wood, […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Police in Georgia responding to gun shots at home detain 19 people, probe possible sex trafficking

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (AP) — Police in an Atlanta-area city responding to shots fired at a home on Thursday found numerous women there and are investigating the possibility the residence was used for sex trafficking, authorities said. South Fulton police detained 19 people at the home, most of them women between 16 and about 40 […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Nikki Haley has called out prejudice but rejected systemic racism throughout her career

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Four years after South Carolina removed the Confederate battle flag from its Statehouse grounds, Nikki Haley offered two separate explanations of the flag’s meaning in less than a week. Haley, the state’s governor when the flag was pulled in 2015 from its place of honor in Columbia, said in a 2019 […]

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

...

Sanderson Ford

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

...

Canvas Annuity

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

A Dallas pastor is stepping into Jesse Jackson’s role as leader of his Rainbow PUSH Coalition