PHOENIX – The Valley is about to flip from unseasonably warm conditions to a stormy stretch that could put a damper on next week’s WM Phoenix Open activities.

The first wave of rain is expected to hit metro Phoenix on Thursday night.

“The west part of the Valley might see rain as early as 8 p.m., but more likely for the entire metro is going to be between 10 [p.m.] and 1 a.m.,” Chris Kuhlman of the National Weather Service in Phoenix told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Thursday morning.

Kuhlman said there could be isolated showers and thunderstorms throughout the day Friday, but the most significant activity will be late Thursday and overnight.

Widespread rain showers will spread across the region from W to E throughout the day today, arriving in the Phoenix metro between 6-8 PM CST. Expect steady rainfall to persist overnight with lingering showers and a few storms possible on Friday. #azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/qnBxxO4DFu — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) February 1, 2024

Rainfall totals from the system are expected to range from about 0.5 inches in the southern and western parts of the Valley to 0.75 inches in the north and east, with some spot possibly getting up to an inch, Kuhlman said.

Thursday’s forecast calls for a high temperature in the mid-70s, which would be Phoenix’s sixth consecutive day in the 70s or 80s. However, the pending storm will likely keep highs in the low 60s on Friday and through the weekend.

Will it rain again in metro Phoenix next week?

A stronger disturbance with the potential significant precipitation is due to hit the Valley next week.

“It is a storm system that will set up to our west and it’ll just sit there … and it’ll pump moisture and … periods of rain through our area starting as early as Tuesday,” Kuhlman said.

While it’s too early to know for sure, it looks like Wednesday will see the heaviest activity of what’s expected to be 3-4 days of rain.

“It’ll probably add up,” Kuhlman said. “Right now, we’re looking at preliminary rainfall of 1 to 2 inches across much of the area.”

How will weather affect WM Phoenix Open?

The dayslong storm is due to arrive in the middle of WM Phoenix Open week at TPC Scottsdale.

The golf tournament’s festivities kick off Saturday night with Post Malone’s Concert in the Coliseum on the 16th hole, with practice rounds scheduled for Monday and Tuesday. Those seem fairly safe, as far as the weather is concerned.

But things could get dicey for Wednesday’s Annexus Pro-Am and the early rounds of the four-day pro tournament, which tees off Thursday.

Tournament officials will broadcast weather warnings on the golf course’s electronic leaderboards. A prolonged air horn blast will signify that play is suspended and spectators should seek shelter.

How much has it rained in Phoenix this year?

While February is poised to start with a wet stretch, January ended with below-normal rainfall totals.

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, which the National Weather Service uses for the city’s official readings, saw 0.73 inches of rain in the first month of 2024. All but 0.3 inches fell during a three-day stormy stretch Jan. 21-23.

The normal January amount is 0.87 inches. In 2023, Phoenix received 1.03 inches in the first month of the year.

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Jim Cross contributed to this report.

