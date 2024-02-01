Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Rain expected to hit Valley on Thursday night, again during Phoenix Open week

Feb 1, 2024, 9:36 AM

Justin Thomas plays a shot in the rain during the second round of the 2015 WM Phoenix Open in Scott...

Justin Thomas plays a shot in the rain during the second round of the 2015 WM Phoenix Open in Scottsdale. Rain is in the forecast for the start of the 2024 tournament. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – The Valley is about to flip from unseasonably warm conditions to a stormy stretch that could put a damper on next week’s WM Phoenix Open activities.

The first wave of rain is expected to hit metro Phoenix on Thursday night.

“The west part of the Valley might see rain as early as 8 p.m., but more likely for the entire metro is going to be between 10 [p.m.] and 1 a.m.,” Chris Kuhlman of the National Weather Service in Phoenix told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Thursday morning.

Kuhlman said there could be isolated showers and thunderstorms throughout the day Friday, but the most significant activity will be late Thursday and overnight.

Rainfall totals from the system are expected to range from about 0.5 inches in the southern and western parts of the Valley to 0.75 inches in the north and east, with some spot possibly getting up to an inch, Kuhlman said.

Thursday’s forecast calls for a high temperature in the mid-70s, which would be Phoenix’s sixth consecutive day in the 70s or 80s. However, the pending storm will likely keep highs in the low 60s on Friday and through the weekend.

Will it rain again in metro Phoenix next week?

A stronger disturbance with the potential significant precipitation is due to hit the Valley next week.

“It is a storm system that will set up to our west and it’ll just sit there … and it’ll pump moisture and … periods of rain through our area starting as early as Tuesday,” Kuhlman said.

While it’s too early to know for sure, it looks like Wednesday will see the heaviest activity of what’s expected to be 3-4 days of rain.

“It’ll probably add up,” Kuhlman said. “Right now, we’re looking at preliminary rainfall of 1 to 2 inches across much of the area.”

RELATED STORIES

How will weather affect WM Phoenix Open?

The dayslong storm is due to arrive in the middle of WM Phoenix Open week at TPC Scottsdale.

The golf tournament’s festivities kick off Saturday night with Post Malone’s Concert in the Coliseum on the 16th hole, with practice rounds scheduled for Monday and Tuesday. Those seem fairly safe, as far as the weather is concerned.

But things could get dicey for Wednesday’s Annexus Pro-Am and the early rounds of the four-day pro tournament, which tees off Thursday.

Tournament officials will broadcast weather warnings on the golf course’s electronic leaderboards. A prolonged air horn blast will signify that play is suspended and spectators should seek shelter.

How much has it rained in Phoenix this year?

While February is poised to start with a wet stretch, January ended with below-normal rainfall totals.

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, which the National Weather Service uses for the city’s official readings, saw 0.73 inches of rain in the first month of 2024. All but 0.3 inches fell during a three-day stormy stretch Jan. 21-23.

The normal January amount is 0.87 inches. In 2023, Phoenix received 1.03 inches in the first month of the year.

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Jim Cross contributed to this report.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

78° | 51°
70° and mostly cloudy

Arizona News

Split image with the mugshot of Glendale, Arizona, murder suspect Ruben Longoria on the left and a ...

KTAR.com

Glendale man accused of killing his father after argument turns deadly

A 36-year-old Glendale man was arrested after allegedly shooting his father to death Wednesday evening, authorities said.

1 hour ago

Side by side mugshot of suspects booked after authorities found cocaine in their possession....

KTAR.com

2 Phoenix men arrested after being caught with 5 pounds of cocaine

Two Phoenix men were arrested last month after deputies found 5 pounds of cocaine in their vehicle, authorities said.

3 hours ago

...

Serena O'Sullivan

Barrett-Jackson’s 2024 Scottsdale auction broke all-time records, company says

Barrett-Jackson’s 2024 Scottsdale auction took place at WestWorld in Scottsdale from Jan. 20-28. It was the most lucrative year.

7 hours ago

Cochise county sheriff says illegal border crossings are still too high...

Serena O'Sullivan

Illegal border crossings are still unsustainably high despite January drop, Arizona sheriff says

Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels said 685 buses full of migrants have driven to his county since May 2023.

7 hours ago

Arizona woman sentenced to 27 months in prison for illegally transporting migrants...

Serena O'Sullivan

Arizona woman sentenced to 27 months in prison for illegally transporting migrants

Nicole Shermaine Martinez of Sells, 40, was sentenced to 27 months for illegally transporting undocumented migrants in January 2023.

7 hours ago

Valley Metro is hosting a series of public meetings on high-capacity projects. (Valley Metro Photo)...

KTAR.com

Valley Metro holding meetings to update on future high-capacity Phoenix transit projects

Valley Metro is hosting a series of meetings to update the public on several future high-capacity transit projects coming to Phoenix.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(KTAR News Graphic)...

Boys & Girls Clubs

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

...

FanDuel

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

Rain expected to hit Valley on Thursday night, again during Phoenix Open week