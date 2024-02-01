Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Republican lawsuits challenge mail ballot deadlines. Could they upend voting across the country?

Jan 31, 2024, 10:09 PM

FILE - Kyle Hallman, with Chester County Voter Services, organizes mail-in ballots to be sorted for...

FILE - Kyle Hallman, with Chester County Voter Services, organizes mail-in ballots to be sorted for the 2020 General Election Oct. 23, 2020, in West Chester, Pa. Republicans are challenging extended mail ballot deadlines in at least two states in a move that could have severe implications for mail voting nationwide ahead of this year's presidential election. A lawsuit filed last week in Mississippi follows a similar one last year in North Dakota, both brought in heavily Republican states before conservative federal courts. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Republicans are challenging extended mail ballot deadlines in at least two states in a legal maneuver that could have widespread implications for mail voting ahead of this year’s presidential election.

A lawsuit filed last week in Mississippi follows a similar one last year in North Dakota, both brought in heavily Republican states before conservative federal courts. Democratic and voting rights groups are concerned about the potential impact beyond those two states if a judge rules that deadlines for receiving mailed ballots that stretch past Election Day violate federal law.

They say it’s possible such a decision would lead to a nationwide injunction similar to one last year when a Texas judge temporarily paused the FDA’s approval of the abortion pill mifepristone.

“This effort risks disenfranchising Mississippi voters, but we don’t want that to also be precedent for other states,” Abhi Rahman, communications director of the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee, said in response to the most recent lawsuit.

Mississippi and North Dakota are among 19 states that accept late-arriving mailed ballots as long as they are postmarked on or before Election Day, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. That includes political swing states such as Nevada and North Carolina. Some, including Colorado, Oregon and Utah, rely heavily on mail voting.

Former President Donald Trump has long railed against the use of mail voting, in particular when many states expanded its use during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, when he lost his reelection bid to Democrat Joe Biden. He has falsely claimed that changing vote tallies after Election Day are an indication of widespread fraud. And in the wake of his loss, several Republican-controlled states moved to tighten rules around mail voting.

The Republican National Committee, the Mississippi Republican Party, a member of the state Republican Executive Committee and an election commissioner in one county filed a federal lawsuit on Friday against Secretary of State Michael Watson and six local election officials.

The suit challenges a Mississippi law that says absentee ballots in presidential elections will be counted if they are postmarked by Election Day and received within five days. It argues that Mississippi improperly extends the federal election beyond the election date set by Congress and that, as a result, “timely, valid ballots are diluted by untimely, invalid ballots.”

“Federal law is very clear – Election Day is the Tuesday after the first Monday in November,” RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a statement announcing the lawsuit. “However, some states accept and count ballots days and days after Election Day, and we believe that practice is wrong.”

RNC spokesperson Gates McGavick said the group hopes to obtain a judicial precedent before November’s presidential election that state deadlines allowing ballots to be received after Election Day violate federal law.

“This case could have major ramifications in future elections — not just in Mississippi but across the country,” he said.

Democratic state Rep. Bryant Clark called the Mississippi lawsuit “another effort to try to stifle votes and stop the votes of a certain segment of the population.” He said the suit may also lead to similar efforts across the country.

Thessalia Merivaki, a political science professor at Mississippi State University, said the state’s mail voting process is already difficult to navigate and that eliminating the five-day window would “unfairly punish” voters.

In North Dakota, a similar federal lawsuit against the state election director was filed by the conservative Public Interest Legal Foundation on behalf of a county auditor, Mark Splonskowski, who cited what he said is a conflict between state and federal law. A court is expected to decide soon whether he has standing to bring the lawsuit.

Foundation spokesperson Lauren Bowman said while the lawsuit deals with North Dakota’s law, a ruling that finds extended ballot deadlines violate federal law would affect other states with similar policies.

State Election Director Erika White has asked the case to be dismissed. Her attorneys characterized the county auditor’s lawsuit as “a bid to overthrow longstanding North Dakota law and rewrite it according to his own preference.” Attorneys with the U.S. Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division filed a statement of interest in the case defending the existing state law, saying it was consistent with federal law and ensures that military and overseas ballots would be counted.

North Dakota Republican Secretary of State Michael Howe declined to comment, citing the pending litigation.

Republican state Sen. Kristin Roers said the lawsuit could have unintended consequences, such as for military voters, and would effectively penalize voters who live in areas with slow postal service.

“I don’t see that this is something that is a huge, glaring issue in our election system,” she said.

Richard L. Hasen, a University of California, Los Angeles law professor and election law expert, criticized the legal basis of the lawsuits. In the Mississippi case, he said the RNC appears to be trying to gain a political advantage because it “believes late-arriving mail ballots are more likely to favor Democrats.”

He noted that the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which includes Mississippi, has historically been quite conservative “and not protective of voting rights.”

“It would be a far reach for a challenge to Mississippi law to lead to a national injunction against this,” he said. “But it’s possible.”

___

Fernando reported from Chicago, Pettus from Jackson, Mississippi, and Dura from Bismarck, North Dakota.

___

The Associated Press receives support from several private foundations to enhance its explanatory coverage of elections and democracy. See more about AP’s democracy initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

United States News

Associated Press

First of back-to-back atmospheric rivers drenches Northern California while moving south

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The first of two back-to-back atmospheric rivers drenched Northern California on Thursday, flooding roads while triggering statewide storm preparations and calls for people to get ready for powerful downpours, heavy snow and damaging winds. Heavy rain and gusty winds that began hitting the San Francisco Bay Area on Wednesday evening were […]

8 minutes ago

FILE - Luis Alfredo Motta Dominguez, right, attends a pro-government rally in Caracas, Venezuela, o...

Associated Press

Takeaways from AP report on the DEA’s secret spying program in Venezuela

MIAMI (AP) — It was a plan the United States knew from the start would arguably violate international law. The Associated Press obtained a secret 2018 memo detailing a covert operation by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration that sent undercover operatives into Venezuela to surreptitiously record and build drug-trafficking cases against the country’s leadership. The […]

2 hours ago

FILE - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro holds a small copy of his nation's constitution during c...

Associated Press

Secret US spying program targeted top Venezuelan officials, flouting international law

MIAMI (AP) — A secret memo obtained by The Associated Press details a yearslong covert operation by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration that sent undercover operatives into Venezuela to surreptitiously record and build drug-trafficking cases against the country’s leadership – a plan the U.S. acknowledged from the start was arguably a violation of international law. […]

2 hours ago

FILE - Anthony Wright gets a kiss from his granddaughter Romera Wright, 1, and holds on tight to hi...

Associated Press

Few are held responsible for wrongful convictions. Can a Philadelphia police perjury case stick?

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Of the nearly 3,500 people exonerated of serious crimes in the U.S. since 1989, more than half had their cases marred by alleged misconduct by police or prosecutors, according to a national database. But experts say it’s rare for anyone to be held accountable for the harm — for the coerced confessions, […]

3 hours ago

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media before boarding Marine One on the South L...

Associated Press

AP-NORC poll finds an uptick in positive ratings of the US economy, but it’s not boosting Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — Stocks are near record highs. Growth was surprisingly strong last year. And once-hot inflation has begun to cool. But so far, U.S. adults are feeling only slightly better about the economy. A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that 35% of U.S. adults call the national […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Mark Zuckerberg’s long apology tour: A brief history

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — When Mark Zuckerberg turned at a Senate hearing to address the parents of children exploited, bullied or driven to self harm via social media, it felt like a time-worn convention had sprung back to life. “I’m sorry for everything you’ve been through,” the Meta CEO said Wednesday. “No one should go […]

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

...

Canvas Annuity

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

Republican lawsuits challenge mail ballot deadlines. Could they upend voting across the country?