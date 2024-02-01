Glendale man arrested after shooting his father, police say...

Police accuse Glendale man of shooting his father during argument
Jan 31, 2024, 9:35 PM | Updated: 9:39 pm
PHOENIX — The Glendale Police Department arrested a man suspected of shooting his father during an argument Wednesday evening.
The shooting took place in a home near Northern and 43rd avenues on Wednesday evening, Glendale PD said.
Officers who arrived on the scene at around 6:30 p.m. found the father with gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital with “life-threatening injuries,” police said.
The adult son remained in the home after the shooting, Glendale PD said. Officers detained him.
This is a developing story.
