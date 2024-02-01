Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Online news site The Messenger shuts down after less than a year

Jan 31, 2024, 7:34 PM | Updated: 8:10 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The Messenger, an ambitious online news site that billed itself as a nonpartisan digital outlet and spent some $50 million ratcheting up its business effort, abruptly shut down Wednesday after only eight months in operation.

Founder Jimmy Finkelstein sent an email to stunned employees announcing the immediate shutdown, with some 300 journalists and other workers being let go, according to the The New York Times, which first reported the news.

In his email, Finkelstein said he hadn’t shared the news with employees earlier because he had been trying desperately to raise enough funds to become profitable “literally until earlier today.”

“We exhausted every option available,” Finkelstein wrote, saying he was “personally devastated.”

The Messenger website carried only its name and an email address Wednesday night.

Finkelstein noted in his email that “economic headwinds have left many media companies fighting for survival.”

Indeed, The Messenger’s collapse follows large-scale layoffs by once-powerful and influential outlets, including the Los Angeles Times, which cut its newsroom staff by 20% last week, as well as Sports Illustrated and Business Insider. Planned cuts also have sparked walkouts by employees at other venues, including the New York Daily News and Forbes magazine.

The Messenger was launched last May and spent heavily — some would say excessively, given the current media climate — in hopes of becoming a media heavyweight.

The company hired experienced journalists from major organizations, including The Associated Press, entered into multimillion-dollar office leases in New York, Washington D.C. and Florida, and ambitiously aimed to draw enough web traffic to reach a monthly audience of 100 million readers.

At its best, the outlet garnered only a quarter of that figure. It never turned a profit, and it burned through its cash as its ad revenues slumped.

Critics said Finkelstein was relying on an outdated business model that relied on social media distribution and searches to attract eyeballs.

BuzzFeed News, a Pulitzer Prize-winning online news outlet, was a previous victim. CEO Jonah Peretti announced last April that the outlet was shutting down after failing to turn a profit, saying that he’d been slow to accept that “the big platforms wouldn’t provide the distribution or financial support required to support premium, free journalism purpose-built for social media.”

United States News

Cutting interest rates may be in the future, Federal Reserve says...

Associated Press

Federal Reserve signals that interest rate cuts aren’t imminent and leaves them unchanged for now

The Federal Reserve indicated Wednesday that it’s nearing a long-awaited shift toward cutting interest rates.

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Multiple people hurt in building collapse near airport in Boise, Idaho, fire officials say

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Multiple people have been hurt after a building collapsed Wednesday in Boise, Idaho, fire officials said. Emergency responders were at scene of the reported building collapse near the Boise Airport at West Rickenbacker and Luke streets, the Boise Fire Department said in a post on X Wednesday afternoon. Search and rescue […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Nebraska lawmaker behind school choice law targets the process that could repeal it

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska lawmaker behind a new law that allows millions in state income tax to go to private school tuition scholarships is now targeting the referendum petition process that could allow state voters to repeal it. Omaha Sen. Lou Ann Linehan on Wednesday presented to a legislative committee her bill that […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

A beheading video was on YouTube for hours, raising questions about why it wasn’t taken down sooner

NEW YORK (AP) — A graphic video from a Pennsylvania man accused of beheading his father that circulated for hours on YouTube has put a spotlight yet again on gaps in social media companies’ ability to prevent horrific postings from spreading across the web. Police said Wednesday that they charged Justin Mohn, 32, with first-degree […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Parents arrested in case of social media model charged with killing boyfriend

MIAMI (AP) — The parents of a social media model charged with fatally stabbing her live-in boyfriend in South Florida have been arrested in Texas on charges related to the case, jail records show. Deborah Lyn Clenney, 57, and Kim Dewayne Clenney, 60, were taken into custody Tuesday in Austin, Texas, on an out-of-state warrant, […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Kentucky House committee passes bill requiring moment of silence in schools

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky House overwhelmingly passed a bill on Wednesday instructing public schools to set aside time for a moment of silence at the start of each school day. The measure easily cleared the House on a 79-17 vote and moves on to the Senate. Republicans have supermajorities in both chambers. Under […]

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

(KTAR News Graphic)...

Boys & Girls Clubs

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

Online news site The Messenger shuts down after less than a year