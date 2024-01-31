Close
Traffic dispute in suburban Chicago erupts into gunfire, with 4 shot

Jan 31, 2024, 3:44 PM

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


DOLTON, Ill. (AP) — A traffic dispute in suburban Chicago erupted into gunfire Wednesday, with four people taken to hospitals after being shot, authorities said.

Saul Mazon told the Chicago Tribune said he was headed to a store when he saw several cars traveling quickly down a street, one car hit another, and the vehicles pulled into a parking lot where people got out and were yelling and arguing before he heard several shots.

Dolton Village Trustee Kiana Belcher said she was in the drive-thru lane at a Dunkin Donuts when people in two vehicles started shooting at each other.

“The people involved were taken to the hospital,” Belcher said.

Four patients, all adults suffering gunshot wounds, were taken to several hospitals, Dolton Fire Department Battalion Chief Jeremy Cole said.

The shooting happened around 10 a.m.

