Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Earthquakes raise alert for Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano. But any eruption is unlikely to threaten homes

Jan 31, 2024, 3:08 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


HONOLULU (AP) — A surge of earthquakes at Kilauea’s summit prompted scientists to raise the alert level for the Hawaiian volcano on Wednesday. But any eruption is unlikely to threaten homes.

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said it detected 25 to 30 small earthquakes per hour since 3 a.m. at the southern part of the volcano’s caldera. This is inside Hawaii Volcanoes National Park and far from homes.

Magnitudes ranged from less than 1 to 3.4. Several quakes were large enough to be felt by observatory staff in the field.

The observatory raised its alert level to “watch,” signifying that Kilauea was showing heightened or escalating unrest. This level indicates there is an increased chance the volcano will erupt, though it is unclear when.

Previously, the designator for Kilauea was “advisory,” meaning the volcano was showing signs of elevated unrest above a known background level.

Kilauea is one of the world’s most active volcanoes. It last erupted in September, spewing lava inside the summit caldera for nearly a week. It also erupted in June.

In 2018, lava burst out of cracks on Kilauea’s eastern flank in its lower East Rift Zone and destroyed more than 700 homes.

The observatory said there has been no unusual activity in the middle and lower sections of the East Rift Zone.

Kilauea’s much larger neighbor, Mauna Loa, erupted in 2022 for the first time in four decades.

United States News

Associated Press

Multiple people hurt in building collapse near airport in Boise, Idaho, fire officials say

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Multiple people have been hurt after a building collapsed Wednesday in Boise, Idaho, fire officials said. Emergency responders were at scene of the reported building collapse near the Boise Airport at West Rickenbacker and Luke streets, the Boise Fire Department said in a post on X Wednesday afternoon. Search and rescue […]

25 minutes ago

Associated Press

Nebraska lawmaker behind school choice law targets the process that could repeal it

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska lawmaker behind a new law that allows millions in state income tax to go to private school tuition scholarships is now targeting the referendum petition process that could allow state voters to repeal it. Omaha Sen. Lou Ann Linehan on Wednesday presented to a legislative committee her bill that […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Parents arrested in case of social media model charged with killing boyfriend

MIAMI (AP) — The parents of a social media model charged with fatally stabbing her live-in boyfriend in South Florida have been arrested in Texas on charges related to the case, jail records show. Deborah Lyn Clenney, 57, and Kim Dewayne Clenney, 60, were taken into custody Tuesday in Austin, Texas, on an out-of-state warrant, […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Kentucky House committee passes bill requiring moment of silence in schools

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky House overwhelmingly passed a bill on Wednesday instructing public schools to set aside time for a moment of silence at the start of each school day. The measure easily cleared the House on a 79-17 vote and moves on to the Senate. Republicans have supermajorities in both chambers. Under […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Judge: Florida official overstepped authority in DeSantis effort to stop pro-Palestinian group

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge refused to take action against Florida on Wednesday in a lawsuit challenging an order to deactivate pro-Palestinian student groups, essentially because nothing has been done to follow through with the directive. State university Board of Governors Chancellor Ray Rodrigues wrote to university presidents in October at Republican Gov. […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Traffic dispute in suburban Chicago erupts into gunfire, with 4 shot

DOLTON, Ill. (AP) — A traffic dispute in suburban Chicago erupted into gunfire Wednesday, with four people taken to hospitals after being shot, authorities said. Saul Mazon told the Chicago Tribune said he was headed to a store when he saw several cars traveling quickly down a street, one car hit another, and the vehicles […]

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

...

Morris Hall

West Hunsaker at Morris Hall supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR's Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

Earthquakes raise alert for Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano. But any eruption is unlikely to threaten homes