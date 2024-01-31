Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Deal on Ukraine aid and border security stalls in Congress as time runs short to bolster Ukraine

Jan 31, 2024, 1:17 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — With time slipping to bolster Ukraine’s defenses, Senate negotiators struggled Wednesday to finalize a bipartisan deal that would pair policy changes at the U.S. southern border with wartime aid for Kyiv as their carefully negotiated compromise ran into strong resistance from House Republicans and Donald Trump.

Senate negotiators have kept a close hold on the details of a bipartisan package on border enforcement and immigration policies that was supposed to unlock Republican support in Congress for aiding Ukraine. But conservatives view the tens of billions of dollars in proposed support with growing skepticism, unmoved by arguments about the larger stakes for global security. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg was making the case for the aid on Capitol Hill Wednesday, including at the Heritage Foundation, a power center for Trump’s allies in Washington.

President Joe Biden, who is pushing for a deal alongside Republican and Democratic leaders in the Senate, faces a daunting task in convincing Republicans to defy Trump’s wishes and embrace the deal — especially in the midst of an election year.

Republican leaders, including House Speaker Mike Johnson, had looked to February as a potential deadline to approve another tranche of military aid for Ukraine. But the $110 billion national security package that congressional leaders say is essential to buttressing American allies around the globe, including Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, has been swept up in the fight over border policies.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian troops are running short of weapons, including air defenses and artillery to defend against Russia’s ongoing attack. The Pentagon reported last week it is out of money for Ukraine and unable to send the ammunition and missiles needed to fend off Russia’s invasion.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer warned in a morning floor speech that “the survival of Ukraine is on the line.”

“The only way we’ll rise to the occasion is if both sides are serious about finding a bipartisan compromise,” he said, adding, “We have not concluded negotiations so we will keep going to get this done.”

Even if the Senate is able to finish the deal and pass it, resistance is strong in the House, where Trump, the likely Republican presidential nominee, holds significant sway over lawmakers. Trump’s opposition has left Republican leaders increasingly questioning whether the border legislation should be jettisoned from the package in a last-ditch effort to get the Ukraine funding through Congress.

“It’s time for us to move something, hopefully including a border agreement, but we need to get help to Israel and to Ukraine quickly,” said Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell.

Johnson discussed the idea of splitting up parts of the national security package in a Tuesday meeting with the speakers of the parliaments of Latvia, Estonia, and Lithuania, but did not commit to any course of action, according to a person familiar with the meeting who spoke anonymously about the private discussion.

The speaker has long been skeptical of sending economic assistance to Kyiv, though he has said he wants to halt Russian President Vladimir Putin’s advance in Europe. But a large portion of Johnson’s conference in the House is more firmly against the aid.

Stoltenberg, the longest-serving chief in NATO’s history, pleaded Wednesday for lawmakers to act.

“I met many politicians from both parties. And I saw broad support for Ukraine,” Stoltenberg told CNN Wednesday. “But then, of course, there’s this link to the border issue which I respect is an important and difficult issue, but I believe it’s possible to find a way forward to support Ukraine regardless of how the border issue is handled.”

In a speech Wednesday at the Trump-aligned Heritage Foundation, Stoltenberg warned that Putin’s ambitions don’t just end with Ukraine. He said the Russian president is intent on “reestablishing Russia’s sphere of influence and shaping an alternative world order.”

As Russian forces and drone attacks pummel the region, the Ukrainians will face increasingly difficulty defending their cities and populations from incoming assaults.

Yet Republicans also want to cut portions of the package that would not go directly to Ukraine’s defenses. Of the $61 billion in the package for Ukraine, a portion, about $16 billion, would go toward economic, security and operational assistance.

The U.S. economic aid has been keeping the Ukrainian government functioning, paying for public works and employees and the services they provide, but Republicans chafe at the expenditures. They prefer the U.S. focus its spending on military hardware to win the war.

The economic assistance for Ukraine is expected to be trimmed back in the final supplemental package, according to a person familiar with the situation and granted anonymity to discuss it. The person said changes in the amount of humanitarian aid for Gaza, which was stripped from the package by House Republicans, is also being discussed.

Senate Republicans initially insisted on pairing border policy changes with Ukraine aid as part of a strategy to push the package through Congress. But so far, compromising on border policies has only made things more difficult.

Johnson, who has consulted with Trump on border policy in recent weeks, told fellow Republicans in a closed-door meeting on Tuesday morning that one of the Senate border proposal’s key compromises is a “non-starter” in the House. He pointed to a presidential authority to deny migrants the ability to apply for asylum at the border once illegal crossings rise above 4,000 daily, according to those in the meeting.

The speaker wants the expulsion authority to be mandatory no matter the number of crossings. While he has said he has not passed final judgement on the bill, he is poised to reject any compromise.

In a 30-minute floor speech Wednesday, Johnson laid blame on Biden’s handling of the border and rallied Republicans to insist on hardline border measures, even though those policies have virtually no chance of passing the Senate.

“If we take a step back, if we consider the current catastrophe at the border, we can all see that our country is at a critical decision,” he said.

___

Associated Press writer Tara Copp contributed.

United States News

Associated Press

Kentucky House committee passes bill requiring moment of silence in schools

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky House overwhelmingly passed a bill on Wednesday instructing public schools to set aside time for a moment of silence at the start of each school day. The measure easily cleared the House on a 79-17 vote and moves on to the Senate. Republicans have supermajorities in both chambers. Under […]

13 minutes ago

Associated Press

Judge: Florida official overstepped authority in DeSantis effort to stop pro-Palestinian group

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge refused to take action against Florida on Wednesday in a lawsuit challenging an order to deactivate pro-Palestinian student groups, essentially because nothing has been done to follow through with the directive. State university Board of Governors Chancellor Ray Rodrigues wrote to university presidents in October at Republican Gov. […]

29 minutes ago

Associated Press

Traffic dispute in suburban Chicago erupts into gunfire, with 4 shot

DOLTON, Ill. (AP) — A traffic dispute in suburban Chicago erupted into gunfire Wednesday, with four people taken to hospitals after being shot, authorities said. Saul Mazon told the Chicago Tribune said he was headed to a store when he saw several cars traveling quickly down a street, one car hit another, and the vehicles […]

40 minutes ago

A sign warns of potential flooding in Capitola Village Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024, in Capitola, Calif...

Associated Press

First of back-to-back atmospheric rivers pushes into California. Officials urge storm preparations

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The first of two back-to-back atmospheric rivers slowly pushed into California on Wednesday, triggering statewide storm preparations and calls for people to get ready for potential flooding, heavy snow and damaging winds. Known as a “Pineapple Express” because its long plume of moisture stretched back across the Pacific to near Hawaii, […]

43 minutes ago

Associated Press

Earthquakes raise alert for Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano. But any eruption is unlikely to threaten homes

HONOLULU (AP) — A surge of earthquakes at Kilauea’s summit prompted scientists to raise the alert level for the Hawaiian volcano on Wednesday. But any eruption is unlikely to threaten homes. The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said it detected 25 to 30 small earthquakes per hour since 3 a.m. at the southern part of the volcano’s […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Oklahoma schools chief says he’s trying to let teachers keep bonuses paid in error

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma State Superintendent Ryan Walters said Wednesday his agency is working to see if several teachers who were improperly awarded bonuses of up to $50,000 can keep them after he faced bipartisan criticism over attempts to recover the money. During a press conference, Walters said the Oklahoma Department of Education is […]

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

...

Canvas Annuity

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

...

FanDuel

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

Deal on Ukraine aid and border security stalls in Congress as time runs short to bolster Ukraine