Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Wisconsin governor signs legislative package aimed at expanding access to dental care

Jan 31, 2024, 10:09 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers signed a package of bipartisan legislation aimed at expanding access to dental care and addressing dental workforce shortages across the state into law Wednesday.

U.S. Health Resources Administration data released this month found shortages of dental care in 160 areas of Wisconsin, defined as geographic areas, facilities or populations experiencing a shortage of care providers.

The package Evers signed includes five bills, including one that authorizes licenses for dental therapists who practice in areas experiencing shortages in care. Dental therapists are positions between a dentist and a hygienist — they can fill cavities but can’t perform more complex operations like root canals.

Other bills in the package create guidelines for distributing $20 million in state aid for technical colleges’ dental training programs, create scholarships for Marquette University dental students who agree to practice in underserved areas, allow dental workers from out of state to practice in Wisconsin, and allow insurers to send reimbursements directly to a provider rather than the patient if the patient requests it.

Evers signed the bills at Northcentral Technical College in Wausau.

United States News

Associated Press

Judge rejects school system’s request to toss out long-running sex-assault lawsuit

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — A federal judge has rejected a request by Virginia’s largest school system to toss out a lawsuit accusing it of indifference to a middle school student’s claims of sexual abuse and harassment. The Fairfax County School Board filed a motion in November asking to dismiss the long-running suit, saying it […]

4 minutes ago

FILE - Silhouettes of people are seen on an American flag as President Joe Biden speaks at Max S. H...

Associated Press

Takeaways from the AP’s look at the role of conspiracy theories in American politics and society

WASHINGTON (AP) — Conspiracy theories have a long history. Humans have always speculated about secret motives and plots as a way to understand their world and avoid danger. These days, however, conspiracy theories and those who believe them seem to be playing an outsize role in politics and culture. Republican Donald Trump has amplified conspiracy […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Woman falls into dumpster while tossing garbage, gets compacted inside trash truck

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — A woman fell into a dumpster while throwing out her garbage and was later rescued from a trash truck that had compacted the contents while she was inside, fire department officials in New Hampshire said. Luckily, neighbors heard her screams and the trash compartment was equipped with a camera. The driver […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Preliminary test crashes indicate the nation’s guardrail system can’t handle heavy electric vehicles

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Under an overcast sky last fall, engineers with a University of Nebraska road safety facility watched as a electric-powered pickup truck hurtled toward a guardrail installed on the facility’s testing ground on the edge of the local municipal airport. The test crash was to see how the guardrail — the same […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Massachusetts man shot dead after crashing truck, approaching officer with knife

FRYEBURG, Maine (AP) — A Massachusetts motorist who led police on a chase in two states was fatally shot after crashing in Maine and emerging from the pickup truck with a knife, police said Wednesday. Kenneth Ellis, 52, left his disabled pickup truck with a knife on Main Street and approached a Fryeburg police officer […]

2 hours ago

FILE - Rays of sunlight pierce through the clouds Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, above homes burned by wi...

Associated Press

Grave peril of digital conspiracy theories: ‘What happens when no one believes anything anymore?’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Days after Maui’s wildfires killed scores of people and destroyed thousands of homes last August, a shocking claim spread with alarming speed on YouTube and TikTok: The blaze on the Hawaiian island was set deliberately, using futuristic energy weapons developed by the U.S. military. Claims of “evidence” soon emerged: video footage on […]

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

(KTAR News Graphic)...

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

Wisconsin governor signs legislative package aimed at expanding access to dental care