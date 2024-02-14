Close
12th annual Cocktail Weekend returns to downtown Phoenix

Feb 14, 2024, 4:05 AM

The 12th annual Cocktail Weekend returns to Downtown Phoenix Feb. 16-19, 2024. (Cocktail Weekend Ph...

The 12th annual Cocktail Weekend returns to Downtown Phoenix Feb. 16-19, 2024. (Cocktail Weekend Photo)

(Cocktail Weekend Photo)

BY ARIN DUCHARME


PHOENIX — Downtown Phoenix welcomes back Cocktail Weekend. bringing tastings, seminars and more to the city beginning Friday.

The Cocktail Weekend is set to return for its 12th year through Monday. The four-day schedule features a range of events, including signature ones such as The Cocktail Carnival, Top Bars and Last Slinger Standing.

The weekend kicks off with The Cocktail Carnival on Saturday at the Walter Where? House. The event will showcase light and sound displays alongside unique cocktails, art shows and circus performances.

Top Bars follows on Sunday at Warehouse 215. This event will feature over 40 of the world’s best cocktail bars presenting their signature drinks.

On Monday, The Last Slinger Standing competition takes place at the Republic National Distilling Company event space. Sixteen of Arizona’s top mixologists will compete in head-to-head battles with secret ingredients, judged by a panel of renowned cocktail experts.

Tickets for Arizona Cocktail Weekend start at $50, varying by event and date of purchase. All events are exclusively for those at least 21 years old. For more information or ticket purchases, visit their website.

