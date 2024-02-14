12th annual Cocktail Weekend returns to downtown Phoenix
Feb 14, 2024, 4:05 AM
(Cocktail Weekend Photo)
PHOENIX — Downtown Phoenix welcomes back Cocktail Weekend. bringing tastings, seminars and more to the city beginning Friday.
The Cocktail Weekend is set to return for its 12th year through Monday. The four-day schedule features a range of events, including signature ones such as The Cocktail Carnival, Top Bars and Last Slinger Standing.
We want to hear from you.
Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.