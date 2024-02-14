12th annual Cocktail Weekend returns to downtown Phoenix

The weekend kicks off with The Cocktail Carnival on Saturday at the Walter Where? House. The event will showcase light and sound displays alongside unique cocktails, art shows and circus performances.

Top Bars follows on Sunday at Warehouse 215. This event will feature over 40 of the world’s best cocktail bars presenting their signature drinks.

On Monday, The Last Slinger Standing competition takes place at the Republic National Distilling Company event space. Sixteen of Arizona’s top mixologists will compete in head-to-head battles with secret ingredients, judged by a panel of renowned cocktail experts.

Tickets for Arizona Cocktail Weekend start at $50, varying by event and date of purchase. All events are exclusively for those at least 21 years old. For more information or ticket purchases, visit their website.