Mountain Mike’s Pizza opens new restaurant in Surprise

Jan 31, 2024, 4:25 AM

Mountain Mike's Pizza...

The family-friendly brand's new Surprise restaurant has an arcade and a private party room. (Mountain Mike's Pizza Photo/via Facebook)

(Mountain Mike's Pizza Photo/via Facebook)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Californian food chain Mountain Mike’s Pizza opened its fourth Arizona location earlier this week. Its new Surprise restaurant opened on Monday at 11 a.m.

The 3,100-square-foot location is at Surprise Town Center, which is west of the US 60 near Litchfield and Bell roads.

It has 10 big-screen televisions and a 500-square-foot patio for outdoor dining, according to a Tuesday announcement sent to KTAR News 92.3 FM.

The restaurant at 13736 W. Bell Road also has an arcade and an all-you-can-eat pizza and salad buffet. Additionally, the Surprise restaurant has a private party room that seats up to 25 people.

More about Mountain Mike’s Pizza

The Surprise restaurant is owned and operated by a trio of siblings.

One of the siblings, Jeremy Cabatingan, said they grew up with a Mountain Mike’s down the street from their Bay Area home.

“(We) saw firsthand the positive impact it had on our neighborhood as a family-friendly gathering space,” Cabatingan said in a statement. “Now that we live in Arizona with our own families, we’re excited to bring part of our hometown to our new community.”

