Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona National Guard: Dozens of members wounded in deadly Jordan drone attack

Jan 30, 2024, 4:48 PM | Updated: Feb 1, 2024, 11:04 am

Forty Arizona National Guard members were wounded in a deadly drone strike in Jordan on Jan. 28, 20...

Forty Arizona National Guard members were wounded in a deadly drone strike in Jordan on Jan. 28, 2024. (Facebook Photo/Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs)

(Facebook Photo/Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The Arizona National Guard confirmed Tuesday that dozens of its members were wounded in action in a deadly drone attack in Jordan over the weekend.

A majority of the 40-plus U.S. National Guard members injured in the attack were from the Arizona branch, according to the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs.

Injuries ranged from cuts and bruises to traumatic brain injuries. Thirty-four injured members have already returned to service, according to Capt. Erin Hannigan, an Arizona National Guard spokesperson, said.

Three wounded Arizonans were airlifted from the Tower 22 base, and one was evacuated to Germany in stable condition for additional treatment.

“We ask that our Arizona family continues to keep everyone in their thoughts and prayers,” Hannigan said.

RELATED STORIES

The attack Sunday killed three Americans at Tower 22 in northeast Jordan, near the Syria border.

The Pentagon identified those killed in the attack as Sgt. William Jerome Rivers, 46, of Carrollton, Georgia; Spc. Kennedy Ladon Sanders, 24, of Waycross, Georgia; and Spc. Breonna Alexsondria Moffett, 23, of Savannah, Georgia. The Army Reserve announced on Tuesday that it had posthumously promoted Sanders and Moffett to the rank of sergeant.

There have been a total of 166 attacks on U.S. military installations since Oct. 18, including 67 in Iraq, 98 in Syria and now one in Jordan, a U.S. military official said.

On Tuesday, Al-Asad Air Base in Western Iraq was targeted again by a single rocket, but there was no damage and no injuries in that attack, a U.S. military official said.

The three soldiers killed in the Jordan strike were the first U.S. military fatalities in the Middle East since the war between Israel and Hamas broke out.

One contractor has also died as the result of a heart attack after a strike on Al-Asad in December.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Split image with the mugshot of Glendale, Arizona, murder suspect Ruben Longoria on the left and a ...

KTAR.com

Glendale man accused of killing his father after argument turns deadly

A 36-year-old Glendale man was arrested after allegedly shooting his father to death Wednesday evening, authorities said.

1 hour ago

Justin Thomas plays a shot in the rain during the second round of the 2015 WM Phoenix Open in Scott...

Kevin Stone

Rain expected to hit Valley on Thursday night, again during Phoenix Open week

The Valley is about to flip from unseasonably warm conditions to a stormy stretch that could put a damper on next week’s WM Phoenix Open activities.

2 hours ago

Side by side mugshot of suspects booked after authorities found cocaine in their possession....

KTAR.com

2 Phoenix men arrested after being caught with 5 pounds of cocaine

Two Phoenix men were arrested last month after deputies found 5 pounds of cocaine in their vehicle, authorities said.

3 hours ago

...

Serena O'Sullivan

Barrett-Jackson’s 2024 Scottsdale auction broke all-time records, company says

Barrett-Jackson’s 2024 Scottsdale auction took place at WestWorld in Scottsdale from Jan. 20-28. It was the most lucrative year.

7 hours ago

Cochise county sheriff says illegal border crossings are still too high...

Serena O'Sullivan

Illegal border crossings are still unsustainably high despite January drop, Arizona sheriff says

Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels said 685 buses full of migrants have driven to his county since May 2023.

7 hours ago

Arizona woman sentenced to 27 months in prison for illegally transporting migrants...

Serena O'Sullivan

Arizona woman sentenced to 27 months in prison for illegally transporting migrants

Nicole Shermaine Martinez of Sells, 40, was sentenced to 27 months for illegally transporting undocumented migrants in January 2023.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

...

Sanderson Ford

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

Arizona National Guard: Dozens of members wounded in deadly Jordan drone attack