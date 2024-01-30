Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Wisconsin man gets life sentence in 2021 killings of 3 men whose bodies were found outside quarry

Jan 30, 2024, 11:21 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) — A man charged in the fatal 2021 shootings of three men whose bodies were found outside a Wisconsin quarry has been sentenced to life in prison.

A La Crosse County judge sentenced Khamthaneth Rattanasack on Monday to a life sentence specifying that the Wausau man cannot seek early release until he’s served 35 years in prison, news outlets reported.

Rattanasack, 46, pleaded guilty in October to one count of first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime. In exchange, prosecutors agreed to drop two other homicide charges he had faced in the July 2021 shooting deaths of Peng Lor and Nemo Yang, both 24, and Trevor Maloney, 23.

Their bodies were found outside the entrance of a quarry near West Salem, a village located about 14 miles (23 kilometers) northeast of La Crosse, which is along the Minnesota border.

Prosecutors have said Rattanasack believed that at least one of the men had stolen $600 from him.

Rattanasack and 36-year-old Nya Thao of Onalaska were both charged in the slayings.

A woman who had been with the three victims told police that Rattanasack told the three men to get on their knees before he gave Thao a gun and Thao shot them multiple times.

La Crosse County Circuit Court Judge Elliott Levine described the killings as “senseless, ridiculous, God-awful, horrible acts.”

Thao’s case went to trial in June 2023 and ended in a hung jury. Prosecutors moved to retry the case, and Thao’s second trial is scheduled to begin with jury selection on Aug. 5.

United States News

Associated Press

White House-hosted arts summit explores how to incorporate arts and humanities into problem-solving

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency will assign artists to treasured bodies of water in the United States under a new program announced Tuesday at a White House-sponsored conference on exploring ways to use the arts and humanities as another instrument for problem-solving. Leaders from government, the arts, academia and philanthropy gathered in Washington […]

22 minutes ago

Associated Press

Rare whale found dead off Massachusetts may have been entangled, authorities say

A rare whale found dead off Massachusetts shows potential evidence of injury from entanglement in fishing gear, which is one of the most pressing threats to the vanishing species, federal authorities said. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said it was notified about the dead female North Atlantic right whale on Sunday off Martha’s Vineyard, […]

24 minutes ago

Associated Press

New Hampshire lawmakers consider multiple bills targeting transgender students and athletes

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire lawmakers considering whether to ban transgender athletes from competing in school sports that align with their gender identities heard from two former athletes Tuesday who took opposite positions on the bill. At least 20 states have approved a version of a blanket ban on transgender athletes playing on K-12 […]

26 minutes ago

FILE - Customers shop for produce in the Chinatown neighborhood of Philadelphia, July 22, 2022. Asi...

Associated Press

US Asians and Pacific Islanders worry over economy, health care costs, AP-NORC/AAPI data poll shows

Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in the United States are somewhat more optimistic than the overall adult population about their personal finances, but recent polling shows the outlook isn’t quite as sunny when it comes to keeping up with household expenses or unexpected medical costs. A new poll from AAPI Data and The Associated Press-NORC […]

36 minutes ago

Associated Press

Legislative panel shoots down South Dakota bill to raise the age for marriage to 18

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — Sixteen- and 17-year-olds call still wed in South Dakota after a legislative committee shot down an effort to raise the age of marriage to 18. The House State Affairs Committee on Monday voted 8-5 to reject the bill and let stand the current law, which lets 16- and 17-year-olds marry if […]

50 minutes ago

Associated Press

Memphis officials release hours of more video in fatal police beating of Tyre Nichols

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The city of Memphis released hours of additional video and audio on Tuesday in the case of five fired police officers charged with the violent beating and death of Tyre Nichols last January. The files were made public based on a judge’s order from Nov. 2, the same day former officer […]

58 minutes ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Follow @KTAR923...

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

Follow @KTAR923...

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

Wisconsin man gets life sentence in 2021 killings of 3 men whose bodies were found outside quarry