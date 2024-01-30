Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Rare whale found dead off Massachusetts may have been entangled, authorities say

Jan 30, 2024, 11:12 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


A rare whale found dead off Massachusetts shows potential evidence of injury from entanglement in fishing gear, which is one of the most pressing threats to the vanishing species, federal authorities said.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said it was notified about the dead female North Atlantic right whale on Sunday off Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts. The right whale numbers less than 360 in the world and it is vulnerable to entanglement in gear and collisions with large ships.

NOAA officials said members of the International Fund for Animal Welfare and Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head were able to secure the whale, and a necropsy will be performed when possible. However, early observations show the presence of rope entangled near the whale’s tale, the agency said.

“Due to the animal’s position, the whale cannot be identified at this time, but it is estimated to be a juvenile due to its size,” NOAA said in a statement, adding that the whales are “approaching extinction” and have suffered unusually high mortality in recent years.

The population of the whales fell by about 25% from 2010 to 2020, and saving them is a focus of conservation groups. Environmental organizations have called for tighter laws on vessel speed and commercial fishing to try to spare more of the whales from threats.

Some industries have pushed back against tighter laws. Last year, a federal appeals court sided with commercial fishermen who harvest lobsters and crabs and say proposed restrictions aimed at saving the whales could put them out of business.

Right whales were once abundant off the East Coast, but they were decimated during the commercial fishing era and have been slow to recover. They have been protected under the Endangered Species Act for decades.

The loss of a young female is especially devastating to the population, said Gib Brogan, campaign director at Oceana.

“This latest example should serve as a wakeup call that the status quo is not working,” Brogan said. “The survival of North Atlantic right whales requires strong leadership in the U.S. and Canadian governments to ensure fishing and boat traffic stop killing the remaining whales.”

United States News

Associated Press

New Hampshire lawmakers consider multiple bills targeting transgender students and athletes

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire lawmakers considering whether to ban transgender athletes from competing in school sports that align with their gender identities heard from two former athletes Tuesday who took opposite positions on the bill. At least 20 states have approved a version of a blanket ban on transgender athletes playing on K-12 […]

5 minutes ago

FILE - Customers shop for produce in the Chinatown neighborhood of Philadelphia, July 22, 2022. Asi...

Associated Press

US Asians and Pacific Islanders worry over economy, health care costs, AP-NORC/AAPI data poll shows

Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in the United States are somewhat more optimistic than the overall adult population about their personal finances, but recent polling shows the outlook isn’t quite as sunny when it comes to keeping up with household expenses or unexpected medical costs. A new poll from AAPI Data and The Associated Press-NORC […]

14 minutes ago

Associated Press

Legislative panel shoots down South Dakota bill to raise the age for marriage to 18

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — Sixteen- and 17-year-olds call still wed in South Dakota after a legislative committee shot down an effort to raise the age of marriage to 18. The House State Affairs Committee on Monday voted 8-5 to reject the bill and let stand the current law, which lets 16- and 17-year-olds marry if […]

28 minutes ago

Associated Press

Memphis officials release hours of more video in fatal police beating of Tyre Nichols

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The city of Memphis released hours of additional video and audio on Tuesday in the case of five fired police officers charged with the violent beating and death of Tyre Nichols last January. The files were made public based on a judge’s order from Nov. 2, the same day former officer […]

36 minutes ago

FILE - In this Oct. 20, 2015 file photo, new automobiles being shipped through the Port of Brunswic...

Associated Press

Georgia seaports handled a record number of automobiles in 2023 while container trade dropped 16%

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The Georgia Ports Authority said Tuesday that it moved a record number of automobiles across its docks in Brunswick last year, while goods shipped to Savannah in cargo containers declined 16%. The Port of Brunswick rolled more than 775,000 autos and heavy machinery units on and off ships in the 2023 […]

58 minutes ago

Associated Press

Wichita woman suspected in death of 14-year-old son is wounded by police after hours long standoff

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Police have shot and wounded a Kansas woman who is suspected of fatally shooting her 14-year-old son, authorities said. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation announced Tuesday that the 43-year-old woman is expected to survive. She was shot early Monday after hours of negotiations. Officers went to an apartment Sunday night after […]

59 minutes ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

Follow @KTAR923...

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

Follow @KTAR923...

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

Rare whale found dead off Massachusetts may have been entangled, authorities say