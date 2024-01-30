PHOENIX – A Silver Alert was canceled for a Mesa woman with a cognitive condition, authorities said.

Bonnie Kenny was located safely in Mesa and was reunited with her family, according to officials.

Kenny went missing near Hawes and University in Mesa around 2:30 p.m. on Monday. Kenny was driving a silver 2003 GMC Envoy with Montana license plate 711510B.

Kenny was last seen wearing a white striped shirt, white pants and beige shoes. She stated she was going to Montana.

