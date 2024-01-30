Silver Alert canceled after 97-year-old Mesa woman with health risks is found safe
Jan 29, 2024, 6:07 PM | Updated: 8:04 pm
(Photo via Mesa Police Department)
PHOENIX – A Silver Alert was canceled for a Mesa woman with a cognitive condition, authorities said.
Bonnie Kenny was located safely in Mesa and was reunited with her family, according to officials.
Kenny went missing near Hawes and University in Mesa around 2:30 p.m. on Monday. Kenny was driving a silver 2003 GMC Envoy with Montana license plate 711510B.
Kenny was last seen wearing a white striped shirt, white pants and beige shoes. She stated she was going to Montana.
