ARIZONA NEWS

Silver Alert canceled after 97-year-old Mesa woman with health risks is found safe

Jan 29, 2024, 6:07 PM | Updated: 8:04 pm

Bonnie Kenny (Photo via Mesa Police Department)...

Bonnie Kenny (Photo via Mesa Police Department)

(Photo via Mesa Police Department)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – A Silver Alert was canceled for a Mesa woman with a cognitive condition, authorities said.

Bonnie Kenny was located safely in Mesa and was reunited with her family, according to officials.

Kenny went missing near Hawes and University in Mesa around 2:30 p.m. on Monday. Kenny was driving a silver 2003 GMC Envoy with Montana license plate 711510B.

Kenny was last seen wearing a white striped shirt, white pants and beige shoes. She stated she was going to Montana.

 

