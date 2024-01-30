PHOENIX – A Boogie Wit da Hoodie is bringing his “Better Off Alone” tour to Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre for a show in May.

The “Look Back at It” rapper will be “Drowning” and “Swervin” on May 24 with special guests NLE Choppa, Luh Tyler, Dess Dior and Byron Messia.

Boogie’s new single “P&E,” featuring Mariah the Scientist, will be released on Feb. 9. His new album, “Better Off Alone,” is set to release later this year.

He last played in Arizona in 2019 when he performed at The Van Buren on March 29.

Better Off Alone World Tour Comin to a City Near You. New Album This Spring.https://t.co/LkKsy6NerJ pic.twitter.com/Ck7OL1Eul4 — ABOOGIEWITDAHOODIE (@ArtistHBTL) January 29, 2024

How do I get tickets for A Boogie Wit da Hoodie’s ‘Better Off Alone’ tour?

There will be a special presale for Citi cardholders that begins on Tuesday at 10 a.m. MST.

The presale will run through Thursday at 10 p.m. MST.

Also, a LiveNation presale will begin Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public starting Friday at 10 a.m. MST.

What are the dates for A Boogie Wit da Hoodie’s ‘Better Off Alone’ tour?

The tour begins Wednesday, April 10 in Auckland, New Zealand, and closes with a show in Vancouver, BC at Rogers Arena in September.

A Boogie Wit da Hoodie: 2024 tour dates

Wednesday, April 10 – Auckland, NZ – Spark Arena

Friday, April 12 – Melbourne, AU – John Cain Arena

Sunday, April 14 – Brisbane, AU – Riverstage

Tuesday, April 16 – Sydney, AU – Hordern Pavilion

Tuesday, April 23 – Amsterdam, NL – AFAS Live

Wednesday, April 24 – Cologne, DE – Palladium

Sunday, April 28 – Paris, FR – Zenith

Wednesday, May 1 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live

Thursday, May 2 – London, UK – The O2

Sunday, May 5 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena

Saturday, May 18 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Monday, May 20 – Portland, OR – Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Wednesday, May 22 – Concord, CA – Toyota Pavilion at Concord

Thursday, May 23 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Friday, May 24 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Sunday, May 26 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre ^

Wednesday, May 29 – Somerset, WI – Somerset Amphitheater

Saturday, June 1 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Sunday, June 2 – Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Tuesday, June 4 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place

Wednesday, June 5 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Thursday, June 6 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater at the FL State Fairgrounds

Saturday, June 8 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre

Sunday, June 9 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Tuesday, June 11 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Wednesday, June 12 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Friday, June 14 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sunday, June 16 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Tuesday, June 18 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center ^

Thursday, June 20 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Saturday, June 22 – Hartford, CT – Xfinity Theatre

Monday, June 24 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Tuesday, Sept. 10 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Wednesday, Sept. 11 – London, ON – Budweiser Gardens

Thursday, Sept. 12 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Sunday, Sept. 15 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre

Tuesday, Sept. 17 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome

Wednesday, Sept. 18 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

Friday, Sept. 20 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Follow @veenstra_david

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.