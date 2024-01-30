A Boogie Wit da Hoodie announces tour, Phoenix show at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
PHOENIX – A Boogie Wit da Hoodie is bringing his “Better Off Alone” tour to Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre for a show in May.
The “Look Back at It” rapper will be “Drowning” and “Swervin” on May 24 with special guests NLE Choppa, Luh Tyler, Dess Dior and Byron Messia.
Boogie’s new single “P&E,” featuring Mariah the Scientist, will be released on Feb. 9. His new album, “Better Off Alone,” is set to release later this year.
He last played in Arizona in 2019 when he performed at The Van Buren on March 29.
How do I get tickets for A Boogie Wit da Hoodie’s ‘Better Off Alone’ tour?
There will be a special presale for Citi cardholders that begins on Tuesday at 10 a.m. MST.
The presale will run through Thursday at 10 p.m. MST.
Also, a LiveNation presale will begin Wednesday at 10 a.m.
What are the dates for A Boogie Wit da Hoodie’s ‘Better Off Alone’ tour?
The tour begins Wednesday, April 10 in Auckland, New Zealand, and closes with a show in Vancouver, BC at Rogers Arena in September.
A Boogie Wit da Hoodie: 2024 tour dates
Wednesday, April 10 – Auckland, NZ – Spark Arena
Friday, April 12 – Melbourne, AU – John Cain Arena
Sunday, April 14 – Brisbane, AU – Riverstage
Tuesday, April 16 – Sydney, AU – Hordern Pavilion
Tuesday, April 23 – Amsterdam, NL – AFAS Live
Wednesday, April 24 – Cologne, DE – Palladium
Sunday, April 28 – Paris, FR – Zenith
Wednesday, May 1 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live
Thursday, May 2 – London, UK – The O2
Sunday, May 5 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena
Saturday, May 18 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Monday, May 20 – Portland, OR – Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Wednesday, May 22 – Concord, CA – Toyota Pavilion at Concord
Thursday, May 23 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
Friday, May 24 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Sunday, May 26 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre ^
Wednesday, May 29 – Somerset, WI – Somerset Amphitheater
Saturday, June 1 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Sunday, June 2 – Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
Tuesday, June 4 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place
Wednesday, June 5 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Thursday, June 6 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater at the FL State Fairgrounds
Saturday, June 8 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre
Sunday, June 9 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
Tuesday, June 11 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Wednesday, June 12 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
Friday, June 14 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
Sunday, June 16 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Tuesday, June 18 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center ^
Thursday, June 20 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Saturday, June 22 – Hartford, CT – Xfinity Theatre
Monday, June 24 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Tuesday, Sept. 10 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Wednesday, Sept. 11 – London, ON – Budweiser Gardens
Thursday, Sept. 12 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
Sunday, Sept. 15 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre
Tuesday, Sept. 17 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome
Wednesday, Sept. 18 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place
Friday, Sept. 20 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
