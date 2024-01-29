Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

ICC prosecutor: There are grounds to believe Sudan’s warring sides are committing crimes in Darfur

Jan 29, 2024, 1:06 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The International Criminal Court’s prosecutor told the U.N. Security Council Monday his “clear finding” is that there are grounds to believe both Sudan’s armed forces and paramilitary rivals are committing crimes in the western Darfur region during the country’s current conflict.

Karim Khan, who recently visited neighboring Chad where tens of thousands of people from Darfur have fled, warned that those he met in refugee camps fear Darfur will become “the forgotten atrocity.” He urged Sudan’s government to provide his investigators with multiple-entry visas and respond to 35 requests for assistance.

Sudan plunged into chaos last April when long-simmering tensions between the military, led by Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan, and the Rapid Support Forces paramilitary, commanded by Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, erupted into street battles in the capital, Khartoum, and other areas.

Darfur, which was wracked by bloodshed and atrocities in 2003, has been an epicenter of the current conflict, an arena of ethnic violence where paramilitary troops and allied Arab militias have been attacking African ethnic groups.

The fighting has displaced over 7 million people and killed 12,000, according to the United Nations. Local doctors’ groups and activists say the true death toll is far higher.

In 2005, the Security Council referred the situation in Darfur to the ICC, and prosecutor Khan has said the court still has a mandate under that resolution to investigate crimes in the vast region.

He told the council: “Based on the work of my office, it’s my clear finding, my clear assessment, that there are grounds to believe that presently Rome Statute crimes are being committed in Darfur by both the Sudanese armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces and affiliated groups.”

The Rome Statute established the ICC in 2002 to investigate the world’s worst atrocities — war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide — and the crime of aggression.

In Darfur, Khan warned, the world is confronted with “an ugly and inescapable truth” relating back to the original conflict.

“The failure of the international community to execute the warrants that have been issued by independent judges of the ICC has invigorated the climate of impunity and the outbreak of violence that commenced in April that continues today,” he said.

“Without justice for past atrocities, the inescapable truth is that we condemn the current generation, and if we do nothing now, we condemn future generations to suffering the same fate,” Khan said.

The 2003 Darfur conflict began when rebels from the territory’s ethnic sub-Saharan African community launched an insurgency accusing the Arab-dominated government in Khartoum of discrimination and neglect.

The government, under then President Omar al-Bashir, responded with aerial bombings and unleashed local nomadic Arab militias known as the Janjaweed, who are accused of mass killings and rapes. Up to 300,000 people were killed and 2.7 million were driven from their homes.

Khan told the council Monday that some Darfuris he spoke to in Chad said what’s happening today is worse than 2003.

Last April, the first ICC trial to deal with atrocities by Sudanese government-backed forces in Darfur began in The Hague, Netherlands. The defendant, Janjaweed leader Ali Muhammad Ali Abd–Al-Rahman, also known as Ali Kushayb, pleaded innocent to all 31 charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Khan urged the parties to the ongoing conflict to respond “meaningfully” to requests for assistance from Abd-Al-Rahman’s defense team.

The prosecutor said he was pleased to report to the council that there has been “progress” in the ICC cases against former president al-Bashir and two senior government security officials during the 2003 Darfur conflict, Abdel-Rahim Muhammad Hussein and Ahmed Haroun.

“We’ve received evidence that further strengthens those particular cases,” Khan said. The three have never been turned over to the ICC, and their whereabouts during the current conflict in Sudan remain unknown.

United States News

Associated Press

Michigan man charged with threatening to hang Biden, Harris and bomb Washington D.C.

DETROIT (AP) — Federal prosecutors have charged a Michigan man with threatening President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. Russell Douglas Warren, 48, of Prudenville was charged Sunday in the Eastern District of Michigan, the Detroit News reported. His attorney, listed in online court records as federal community defender Bryan Sherer, didn’t immediately return […]

16 minutes ago

Associated Press

A Boston doctor goes to trial on a charge of lewd acts near a teen on a plane

BOSTON (AP) — A Boston doctor indicted last year on a charge of lewd acts near a 14-year-old girl on an airplane appeared in federal court Monday in Boston for the start of his trial. Dr. Sudipta Mohanty, 33, is getting a bench trial, meaning his fate will be decided by a judge, not a […]

18 minutes ago

Associated Press

Georgia father IDs Army reservist daughter, 24, as among 3 US troops killed in Mideast attack

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — During their last phone conversation, Spc. Kennedy Sanders told her mother that she wanted to take her military career to a new level when she returned home to Georgia from the Middle East. She also revealed, to her mother’s strict disapproval, that she was thinking of buying a motorcycle. The 24-year-old […]

48 minutes ago

Associated Press

Florida attorneys who criticized discrimination ruling should be suspended, judge says

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A judge recommended 30-day suspensions for a father-daughter pair of lawyers in Florida who spoke out after another judge overturned a jury’s $2.7 million ruling in favor of a Black doctor in a racial discrimination case. Judge Lisa Herndon also recommended that Orlando attorney Jerry Girley, who is Black, and his […]

57 minutes ago

Associated Press

Judge orders Oregon newspaper not to publish documents linked to Nike lawsuit

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A federal judge has ordered an Oregon newspaper not to publish documents that it obtained regarding a sex discrimination lawsuit against sports behemoth Nike. The Oregonian/OregonLive reported that an attorney who represents plaintiffs in the case sent the documents to one of its reporters on Jan. 19 and then asked for […]

1 hour ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: What led to the attacks in Jordan that saw Arizona National Guard members put in harm’s way

Mike Broomhead describes what led to the attacks in Jordan that saw Arizona National Guard members put in harm’s way. Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News Subscribe to the KTAR Daily Newsletter: https://bit.ly/45MmM3G Read articles from KTAR News: https://ktar.com/ Download the KTAR app: https://ktar.com/the-ktar-newstalk-app/ Sign up for texts from KTAR: https://bit.ly/3EoCmGV Listen live to […]

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(KTAR News Graphic)...

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

Follow @KTAR923...

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

ICC prosecutor: There are grounds to believe Sudan’s warring sides are committing crimes in Darfur