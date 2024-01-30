Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Tempe using more safety corridors for enforcement, awareness of traffic laws

Jan 30, 2024, 4:05 AM

Tempe will have safety corridors in four locations through March, including one that ends at the in...

Tempe will have safety corridors in four locations through March, including one that ends at the intersection of Hardy and University drives. (Google Maps Screenshot)

(Google Maps Screenshot)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Tempe has identified more safety corridors it will use for enforcement of traffic laws in hopes of lowering crashes and fatalities.

Enforcement efforts will be active in four corridors that will change every three months. Previously, Tempe had four corridors in place for an entire calendar year.

The corridors will be in areas with the highest fatality and injury rates in the city. There were 24 people who died from auto collisions in Tempe in 2023, according to a press release.

RELATED STORIES

“Our city is taking a multi-departmental approach, utilizing data-driven initiatives to ensure that every decision is rooted in evidence, maximizing the effectiveness of our efforts towards achieving a safer community,” Mayor Corey Woods said in a press release.

Where are the first Tempe safety corridors located in 2024?

The first set of safety corridors will be in place through March.

They are located at:

  • Rural Road from Sixth Street to Playa del Norte Drive.
  • University Drive from 52nd Street to Hardy Drive.
  • McClintock Road from Baseline Road to Guadalupe Road.
  • Elliot Road from Interstate 10 to Kyrene Road.

Yellow banners that read “Safety Corridor — Strict Enforcement” will be present along the corridors to let drivers know they’re in one.

Tempe has yet to announce where the next corridors will be come April.

Safety corridors have been in place in Tempe since 2022.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 411923.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Patrol lights near a Circle K where an officer involved shooting took place....

KTAR.com

Peoria officer shoots man who allegedly pointed gun during foot chase

A man was hospitalized Monday night in Peoria after allegedly brandishing a firearm and being shot by an officer, authorities said.

2 hours ago

Weimaraner mix stuck in car rescued by two AHS technicians...

Serena O'Sullivan

Arizona Humane Society emergency techs rescue Weimaraner mix from car engine

Technicians with the Arizona Humane Society rescued a two-year-old Weimaraner mix from a car engine on Jan. 19, AHS announced.

4 hours ago

A Boogie wit da Hoodie performs during iHeart Powerhouse 105.1 at Prudential Center on October 28, ...

David Veenstra

A Boogie Wit da Hoodie announces tour, Phoenix show at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

A Boogie wit da Hoodie is bringing his “Better Off Alone” tour to Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre for a show in May.

4 hours ago

The 12th annual Southwest Cajun Fest is back in Chandler. (Southwest Cajun Fest Photo)...

Arin Ducharme

The 12th annual Southwest Cajun Fest is back in Chandler this weekend

The 12th Annual Southwest Cajun Fest is set to return to the East Valley this weekend at Dr. A.J. Chandler Park.

4 hours ago

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department, file)...

KTAR.com

1-year-old Phoenix boy dies from possible overdose, mother arrested

A 1-year-old boy was found dead from a suspected overdose inside a Phoenix apartment on Monday, authorities said.

11 hours ago

Mexican man gets 11 years for trafficking over 300 pounds of meth...

KTAR.com

Arizona judge sentences Mexican man to 11 years for trafficking over 300 pounds of meth

Mexican man Jesus Hector Lagarda-Gil, 45, was sentenced to 11 years in prison, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona said.

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

Follow @KTAR923...

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

Tempe using more safety corridors for enforcement, awareness of traffic laws