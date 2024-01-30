PHOENIX — Tempe has identified more safety corridors it will use for enforcement of traffic laws in hopes of lowering crashes and fatalities.

Enforcement efforts will be active in four corridors that will change every three months. Previously, Tempe had four corridors in place for an entire calendar year.

The corridors will be in areas with the highest fatality and injury rates in the city. There were 24 people who died from auto collisions in Tempe in 2023, according to a press release.

“Our city is taking a multi-departmental approach, utilizing data-driven initiatives to ensure that every decision is rooted in evidence, maximizing the effectiveness of our efforts towards achieving a safer community,” Mayor Corey Woods said in a press release.

Where are the first Tempe safety corridors located in 2024?

The first set of safety corridors will be in place through March.

They are located at:

Rural Road from Sixth Street to Playa del Norte Drive.

University Drive from 52nd Street to Hardy Drive.

McClintock Road from Baseline Road to Guadalupe Road.

Elliot Road from Interstate 10 to Kyrene Road.

Yellow banners that read “Safety Corridor — Strict Enforcement” will be present along the corridors to let drivers know they’re in one.

Tempe has yet to announce where the next corridors will be come April.

Safety corridors have been in place in Tempe since 2022.

