Raising Cane's to open 10th Phoenix restaurant on Tuesday...

Raising Cane’s offers chance to win free food for a year in grand opening for new Phoenix restaurant

Jan 29, 2024, 10:00 AM

A new place to grab fried chicken on the go will soon open in Phoenix. (Raising Cane's photos/via Facebook)

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


PHOENIX – Raising Cane’s is debuting a new location in central Phoenix on Tuesday and giving early bird visitors a chance to win a year of free chicken.

The new restaurant will be the chain’s 10th in Phoenix and 30th in the Valley.

The restaurant at 710 E. Indian School Road will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 a.m., seven days a week. Customers can order online or via the Cane’s mobile app to order ahead and pick up their food.

Raising Cane’s offers special goodies on opening day

Those who visit early on opening day, before opening, can join a drawing that offers free food at Cane’s for a year. Twenty people will win this award. Entries are accepted from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., which is when winners will be announced. No leaving, though: Winners have to be present to earn their prize.

After doors open, the first 100 customers to dine in and buy a box combo will get a commemorative beanie, along with a free box combo on their next visit.

Raising Cane’s will present a check to the Arizona Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Committee to recognize the Jan. 15 MLK holiday.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is also set for 8:45 a.m. Representatives from the Arizona Opportunities Industrialization Center and the Arizona MLK Jr. Celebration Committee will attend.

Sarah Roth, the regional director of restaurants for Raising Cane’s, said she’s happy the brand is expanding to serve hungry Phoenicians.

“We have become a staple in the Phoenix community for hot, fresh chicken,” Roth said in a statement. “We look forward to continuing to serve this community at our newest location.”

