Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Stock market today: US markets mixed before the bell ahead of Fed rate decision, Big Tech earnings

Jan 28, 2024, 9:31 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Premarket trading was mixed early Monday as investors braced for another busy week, including a decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve on interest rates.

Futures for the S&P 500 gained less than 0.1% before the bell, while futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average were essentially flat.

The U.S. Federal Reserve is scheduled to announce its monetary policy on Wednesday, with traders not anticipating a rate cut. The Bank of England follows with its rate decision on Thursday.

The Fed’s policymakers could signal that they’re close to cutting rates by adjusting the language in the statement they issue after each meeting. In December, their statement still suggested officials were willing to consider more rate increases. Removing or altering that language might signal a new approach, focused on rate cuts.

Beginning in March of 2022, the Fed has hiked its main interest rate to the highest level in more than two decades, trying to slow the economy to get inflation fully under control.

A report Friday showed the measure of inflation the Fed prefers to use behaved just about exactly as expected in December. Overall inflation by that measure was 2.6% during the month, matching November’s rate.

This week will also bring another trove of corporate earnings, including the biggest technology companies in the world. Alphabet and Microsoft report on Tuesday, while Apple, Amazon and Meta report on Thursday. General Motors, Starbucks and Boeing also post earnings this week, along with dozens of other companies.

Elsewhere, in European trading at midday, France’s CAC 40 was nearly unchanged, while Germany’s DAX shed 0.5%. Britain’s FTSE 100 added 0.4%.

Monday kicked off with a Hong Kong court’s decision to order China Evergrande, the world’s most indebted property developer, to be liquidated. Chinese markets were mixed after the ruling, with Hong Kong shares rising while benchmarks in Shanghai and Shenzhen sank.

China Evergrande Group will be liquidated after the Hong Kong High Court approved a creditor’s petition on Monday rejecting the heavily indebted developer’s appeal for more time to work out a resolution for its offshore debts. Evergrande has more than $300 billion in liabilities.

Beginning Monday, China’s securities regulators suspended lending of specific shares for short selling, a move to support the country’s declining stock markets. The specific shares refer to Restricted Stock, which is typically allocated to employees or certain strategic investors subject to sales restrictions.

The Hang Seng in Hong Kong added 0.8% to 16,077.24, while the Shanghai Composite index dropped 0.9% to 2,883.36. The Shenzhen Component index, in China’s smaller main market, slipped more than 2% to 8,581.76.

Elsewhere in Asia, Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index climbed 0.8% to 36,026.94. In South Korea, the Kospi jumped 0.9% to 2,500.65.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was 0.3% higher at 7,576.20. In Bangkok, the SET rose 0.8%.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude gave up 8 cents to $77.83 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the international standard, declined 12 cents to $82.83 a barrel.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar slipped to 147.92 Japanese yen from 148.11 yen. The euro cost $1.0831, down from $1.0846.

On Friday, the S&P 500 slipped 0.1% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2%. Weakness in tech stocks dragged the Nasdaq composite to a 0.4% loss.

United States News

FILE - Rep. Esther Panitch, D-Sandy Springs, right, fist bumps Sen. Ben Watson, R-Savannah, a membe...

Associated Press

There’s a wave of new bills to define antisemitism. In these 3 states, they could become law

Lawmakers in more than a half-dozen U.S. states are pushing laws to define antisemitism, , triggering debates about free speech.

2 hours ago

FILE - Former U.S. President Donald Trump, with lawyers Christopher Kise and Alina Habba, attends t...

Associated Press

Key points from AP analysis of Trump’s New York civil fraud case

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump could potentially have his real estate empire ordered “dissolved” for repeated misrepresentations on financial statements to lenders in violation of New York’s powerful anti-fraud law. But an Associated Press analysis of nearly 70 years of similar cases showed Trump’s case stands apart: It’s the only big business found that […]

7 hours ago

FILE - Ruby slippers once worn by Judy Garland in the "The Wizard of Oz" are displayed at a news co...

Associated Press

Dying thief who stole ‘Wizard of Oz’ ruby slippers from Minnesota museum will likely avoid prison

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A dying thief who confessed to stealing a pair of ruby slippers that Judy Garland wore in “The Wizard of Oz” because he wanted to pull off “one last score” is expected to stay out of prison after he’s sentenced Monday. Terry Jon Martin, 76, stole the slippers in 2005 from the […]

8 hours ago

FILE - Rap trio Run-DMC poses in New York, April 5, 2001. From left: Jam Master Jay (Jason Mizell),...

Associated Press

Trial set to begin for 2 accused of killing Run-DMC’s Jam Master Jay over 20 years ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Two men accused of murder in the death of Run-DMC star Jam Master Jay are set to go on trial Monday, more than 20 years after the trailblazing DJ was shot in his New York City recording studio. Opening statements are scheduled in Brooklyn federal court for the murder trial of […]

8 hours ago

(Facebook Photo) Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs)...

KTAR.com

Arizona National Guard members injured in deadly Jordan drone attack

Arizona National Guard members were among those injured in a deadly drone attack in Jordan, Gen. Kerry Muehlenbeck told KTAR News.

10 hours ago

File - Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference about the Federal ...

Associated Press

Inflation has slowed. Now the Federal Reserve faces expectations for rate cuts

WASHINGTON (AP) — Chair Jerome Powell will enter this week’s Federal Reserve meeting in a much more desirable position than he likely ever expected: Inflation is getting close to the Fed’s target rate, the economy is still growing at a healthy pace, consumers keep spending and the unemployment rate is near a half-century low. A […]

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(KTAR News Graphic)...

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

...

Dierdre Woodruff

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

Stock market today: US markets mixed before the bell ahead of Fed rate decision, Big Tech earnings