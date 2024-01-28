Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

A Rolex seller meets up with a Facebook Marketplace thief. It goes all wrong from there

Jan 28, 2024, 3:30 PM | Updated: 3:38 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Massapequa Park, N.Y. (AP) — An $8,000 Facebook Marketplace deal has gone bad on Long Island, with a man who was selling a Rolex watch jumping onto the hood of the thief’s car in a quixotic attempt to keep from being robbed.

“I was not going to roll over and let this man take it … without a fight,” Steve Mauro, the seller, told The Associated Press on Sunday.

The 43-year-old had arranged to sell the Rolex, purchased just days prior, on Friday in front of his home in Massapequa Park. A would-be buyer showed up and asked Mauro to approach for the money. But instead of handing over the cash, the thief locked his doors and started speeding away, Nassau County Police said.

Officers coincidentally patrolling the area saw a gray Honda SUV launch into reverse and knock Mauro over. Mauro jumped on the hood, but was thrown off as the driver fled with the luxury watch, police said. Mauro was treated at the scene for minor cuts to his hand, elbow and knee.

Describing himself as a seasoned Facebook Marketplace seller, Mauro said he didn’t expect foul play.

“I can always sniff out a scammer from the very beginning and this guy didn’t come across that way at all,” said Mauro, who ran to the nearby officers as soon as he was tossed from the SUV. “I started screaming ‘Go get him, he has my Rolex!’”

But the thief was already gone.

Police are promising anonymity to anyone who comes forward with information about the theft to Nassau County Crime Stoppers.

United States News

FILE - The Internal Revenue Service 1040 tax form for 2022 is seen on April 17, 2023. Majorities of...

Associated Press

Poll finds most Americans feel they pay too much in taxes

A majority of taxpayers feel they pay too much in taxes, with many saying that they receive a poor value in return, according to a new poll.

42 minutes ago

Associated Press

Report: California officers shot in ambush were not verbally warned that suspect had gun, was on PCP

EL MONTE, Calif. (AP) — A California police dispatcher failed to tell two officers before they were fatally shot by a convicted gang member that the suspect reportedly had a gun and was under the influence of PCP and methamphetamine, according to a 911 recording. El Monte Police Department Officer Joseph Santana, 31, and Cpl. […]

2 hours ago

US President Joe Biden speaks to a crowd during the South Carolina Democratic Party First in the Na...

Associated Press

Biden says US ‘shall respond’ after drone strike by Iran-backed group kills 3 US troops in Jordan

Biden said in a statement that the United States “will hold all those responsible to account at a time and in a manner (of) our choosing.”

2 hours ago

Associated Press

2 officers on Florida’s Space Coast wounded, doing ‘OK’

PALM BAY, Fla. (AP) — Two police officers along Florida’s Space Coast were wounded and had non-life-threatening injuries on Sunday during what authorities described as “an active incident.” The wounded officers from the Palm Bay Police Department were being treated at a nearby hospital. The agency’s police chief told Florida Today that the officer were […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

American Airlines’ hard landing on Maui sends 6 to hospital

HONOLULU (AP) — An American Airlines flight from Los Angeles made a hard landing at Maui’s main airport, sending five flight attendants and one passenger to the hospital. The six were later released, the airline said in a statement. Flight 271 arrived at Kahului Airport around 2 p.m. Saturday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration, […]

5 hours ago

Associated Press

2 are in custody in Mississippi after baby girl is found abandoned behind dumpsters

HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. (AP) — Two people were taken into custody as part of an investigation into the abandonment of a newborn girl who was found last week behind dumpsters in Mississippi, authorities said. The two people were arrested Friday, the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said on social media, without providing further details. The newborn […]

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

...

Dierdre Woodruff

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

A Rolex seller meets up with a Facebook Marketplace thief. It goes all wrong from there