ARIZONA NEWS

3-car collision late at night in north Phoenix kills 1 driver

Jan 28, 2024, 1:58 PM

Phoenix police are investigating a three-car accident which left one person dead. (Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Detectives are investigating a multi-vehicle collision that occurred late Friday night in north Phoenix, police said.

When police arrived to investigate the crash, which happened shortly before midnight and east of the 44th Street and Greenway Road intersection, they found a man suffering from serious injuries.

The man, 26-year-old Jaime Trevino, received aid from fire personnel, but succumbed to his injuries and died at the scene.

Detectives determined that Trevino was traveling west on Greenway when he veered into oncoming traffic, striking an SUV traveling east.

The woman driving the SUV was suffering from non-life-threatening injuries and showed no signs of intoxication but was taken to the hospital for treatment.

As the SUV came to a stop, it collided with a third car. All occupants of the third car ran from the scene prior to police arrival.

This is an ongoing investigation.

