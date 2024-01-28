Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Suspect dead following police involved shooting in Phoenix

Jan 28, 2024, 10:21 AM

(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...

(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened following a robbery Saturday afternoon.

Authorities responded to a call at 4:07 p.m. on Saturday to a report of a man and woman taking guns from a store and leaving. Officers arrived to 21st Avenue and Indian School Road where they believed they contacted the suspects. After giving the suspects verbal commands, the officer on scene discharged his 40 millimeter less-lethal launcher at the man who was refusing to obey commands.

According to authorities, the male suspect ran west on Indian School Road and attempted to enter a truck, which was stopped on the road facing east. Officers re-engaged the suspect, who pointed a handgun at officers, leading to the officer-involved shooting.

The suspect was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries. The female suspect was taken into custody.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Gilberto Lopez Islava. (Phoenix Police Department)...

KTAR.com

Phoenix Police issue silver alert for missing 77-year-old man

The Phoenix Police Department is issuing a silver alert for a missing 77-year-old man Gilberto Lopez Islava from the Valley. 

2 hours ago

Pexels photo...

KTAR.com

Avondale’s short-term rental ordinance goes into effect Thursday

If a resident in Avondale is hoping to put their home up as a vacation spot this season, they'll be required a license starting Thursday.

3 hours ago

Major shopping center developer Macerich filed a proposal with the city of Phoenix to develop an of...

Ron Davis/Phoenix Business Journal

Macerich files proposal to develop office tower at prominent Biltmore intersection

A prominent intersection in the middle of one of the Valley's top business districts could be getting a new office tower.

4 hours ago

A bird's eye view of the auditorium at Dream City Church during the Arizona Republican meeting wher...

KTAR.com

Arizona GOP selects Trump-endorsed Gina Swoboda as new Chair

Gina Swoboda was selected as the Arizona Republican Party Chair after a day long event and two rounds of voting to replace Jeff DeWit.

14 hours ago

(Phoenix Police Photo)...

Tom Kuebel

Phoenix police report 4th officer-involved shooting this month, 5th in Valley

One man was hospitalized during an officer-involved shooting in Phoenix on Saturday. Reports show this was the fourth OIS in Phoenix this year.

15 hours ago

(AP Photo/Giovanna Dell'Orto)...

Associated Press

Border Patrol says Tucson had most illegal border crossings in December

Tucson was cited as having the busiest corridor of illegal border crossings in the month of December.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @iamdamonallred...

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

Follow @KTAR923...

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

Suspect dead following police involved shooting in Phoenix