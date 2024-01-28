PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened following a robbery Saturday afternoon.

Authorities responded to a call at 4:07 p.m. on Saturday to a report of a man and woman taking guns from a store and leaving. Officers arrived to 21st Avenue and Indian School Road where they believed they contacted the suspects. After giving the suspects verbal commands, the officer on scene discharged his 40 millimeter less-lethal launcher at the man who was refusing to obey commands.

According to authorities, the male suspect ran west on Indian School Road and attempted to enter a truck, which was stopped on the road facing east. Officers re-engaged the suspect, who pointed a handgun at officers, leading to the officer-involved shooting.

The suspect was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries. The female suspect was taken into custody.

