Phoenix Police issue silver alert for missing 77-year-old man
Jan 28, 2024, 8:19 AM
(Phoenix Police Department)
PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department is issuing a silver alert for a missing 77-year-old man from the Valley.
Gilberto Lopez Islava is described as 5-foot-4 and weighs 172 pounds. He has white hair and gray eyes. He suffers from a medical condition that occasionally leads to confusion.
He was last seen wearing a gray V-neck shirt, a navy jacket, blue jeans and a tan Diamondbacks baseball hat.
He was last seen on foot in the area of W. Fillmore Street and N. 65th Street on Saturday at 4 a.m.
Contact the Phoenix Police with any information on the whereabouts of Lopez Islava.
