Phoenix Police issue silver alert for missing 77-year-old man

Jan 28, 2024, 8:19 AM

Gilberto Lopez Islava. (Phoenix Police Department)...

Gilberto Lopez Islava. (Phoenix Police Department)

(Phoenix Police Department)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department is issuing a silver alert for a missing 77-year-old man from the Valley.

Gilberto Lopez Islava is described as 5-foot-4 and weighs 172 pounds. He has white hair and gray eyes. He suffers from a medical condition that occasionally leads to confusion.

He was last seen wearing a gray V-neck shirt, a navy jacket, blue jeans and a tan Diamondbacks baseball hat.

He was last seen on foot in the area of W. Fillmore Street and N. 65th Street on Saturday at 4 a.m.

Contact the Phoenix Police with any information on the whereabouts of Lopez Islava.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

