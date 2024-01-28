PHOENIX — A Phoenix man who went missing over the weekend has been found safe, authorities said.

A Silver Alert was issued for 77-year-old Gilberto Lopez Islava on Saturday night. The alert was canceled Sunday around noon after he was located in good health by family, the Phoenix Police Department said.

When the alert was activated, Lopez Islava had last been seen early Saturday in the area of 6500 W. Fillmore St., near Van Buren Street and 67th Avenue.

His family was worried because he suffers from a medical condition that can cause him to become confused.

