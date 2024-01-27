Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Interstate 10 westbound reopens at Riggs Road south of Phoenix after crash

Jan 27, 2024, 2:59 PM | Updated: 3:48 pm

(Arizona Department of Transportation Traffic Camera)...

(Arizona Department of Transportation Traffic Camera)

(Arizona Department of Transportation Traffic Camera)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Interstate 10 inbound reopened around 3:30 p.m. at Riggs Road after a crash that occurred at 2:30 p.m., the Arizona Department of Transportation announced.

RELATED STORIES

There was no information provided on the types of vehicles involved in the crash or how many patients were treated for injuries.

Drivers were advised to seek alternate routes to avoid ensuing the traffic jam.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 411923.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(AP Photo/Giovanna Dell'Orto)...

Associated Press

Border Patrol says Tucson had most illegal border crossings in December

Tucson was cited as having the busiest corridor of illegal border crossings in the month of December.

2 hours ago

(Twitter Photo/City of Tempe)...

Tom Kuebel

Tempe City Council looks to combat surge of fake sober living facilities

The Tempe City Council votes to explore monitoring task forces in order to prevent scammers from opening illegal sober living facilities.

4 hours ago

(Facebook Photo/El Mirage Police Department)...

KTAR.com

Youngstown armed robbery leaves victim with minor injuries at senior living facility

One person suffered minor injuries following an armed robbery at a senior living facility early Saturday morning.

8 hours ago

(Pexels photo)...

Damon Allred

Phoenix man arrested for making online threats against Biden, Harris

A 41-year-old Phoenix man was arrested for making repeated online death threats against President Joe Biden and VP Kamala Harris.

9 hours ago

Split panel of the front and back of a fire truck being sold via only auction by the town of Carefr...

Kevin Stone

Carefree auctioning off old fire truck to raise money for community projects

If you've ever wanted to roll through town in your own fire truck, the town of Carefree is auctioning off an old pumper.

12 hours ago

Queen Creek Bridge on the US 60 is scheduled to be replaced with work beginning soon in 2024. (ADOT...

Damon Allred

Bridge replacement project to begin on US 60 east of Phoenix

A months-long process to replace two bridges on the US 60 east of Phoenix will begin soon, ADOT announced.

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

Follow @KTAR923...

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

Interstate 10 westbound reopens at Riggs Road south of Phoenix after crash