PHOENIX — Interstate 10 inbound reopened around 3:30 p.m. at Riggs Road after a crash that occurred at 2:30 p.m., the Arizona Department of Transportation announced.

There was no information provided on the types of vehicles involved in the crash or how many patients were treated for injuries.

Drivers were advised to seek alternate routes to avoid ensuing the traffic jam.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

