Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

South Carolina deputy fatally shoots man after disturbance call

Jan 27, 2024, 12:03 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PIEDMONT, S.C. (AP) — Authorities in South Carolina were investigating on Saturday the fatal shooting of a man by sheriff’s deputy.

Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded Friday night to a call about a disturbance and a possible assault, a sheriff’s office news release said.

Deputies encountered two people, and at least one had a gun, the sheriff’s office said. One deputy fired at one of the people, and that person was killed, the sheriff’s office said.

The second person was arrested and charged with assault, the sheriff’s office said.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said a white man was killed, but his name was not immediately released. An autopsy was planned Saturday. The deputy’s race was not immediately released.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division was investigating the shooting.

United States News

A police detective works the scene where two high school students were shot and killed just blocks ...

Associated Press

Authorities identify 2 teenage boys shot and killed while leaving Chicago school with other students

CHICAGO (AP) — Two teenage boys who were fatally shot Friday by masked suspects as they and other students were leaving a Chicago high school have been identified by authorities. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victims as 17-year-old Monterio Williams and 16-year-old Robert Boston. Both died at a hospital, police said. They […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Donald Trump is on the hook for $88.3 million in defamation damages. What happens next?

NEW YORK (AP) — For years, Donald Trump hurled insults at E. Jean Carroll, saying the advice columnist fabricated a sexual assault allegation against him to sell a book. Will Trump keep that up, now that he’s been hit with a $83.3 million defamation judgment? A jury on Friday found that Trump had maliciously damaged […]

5 hours ago

Associated Press

Charges against country singer Chris Young in Nashville bar arrest have been dropped

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A district attorney in Tennessee has dropped charges against country singer Chris Young stemming from an encounter with Alcoholic Beverage Commission agents who were doing compliance checks. In a statement released Friday, Nashville District Attorney Glenn Funk said charges against Young were dismissed “after a review of all the evidence.” Young […]

5 hours ago

Associated Press

Crash involving multiple vehicles snarls traffic on Chesapeake Bay bridge in Maryland

BALTIMORE (AP) — A crash involving multiple vehicles closed all lanes on the heavily-traveled U.S. 50 Bay Bridge in Maryland on Saturday and motorists were advised to expect major delays, authorities said. The Maryland Transportation Authority said on X, formerly Twitter, the crash on the westbound lanes closed the bridge. No injuries were immediately reported. […]

7 hours ago

Dr. Matthew Kusher, clinical director of Plaza del Sol Family Health Center checks a patient at the...

Associated Press

Community health centers serve 1 in 11 Americans. They’re a safety net under stress

Elisa Reyes has come to Plaza del Sol Family Health Center for doctor’s appointments for more than a decade. Though she moved away a while ago, the 33-year-old keeps returning, even if it means a two-hour roundtrip bus ride. That’s because her two children see the same doctor she does. Because when she’s sick, she […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Netanyahu is defiant after UN court ruling as deaths in Gaza offensive continue

RAFAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday pushed back after the International Court of Justice ruling to limit death and destruction in the military’s Gaza offensive, declaring that “we decide and act according to what is required for our security.” Among the first deaths reported since the ruling, witnesses said […]

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @iamdamonallred...

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

Follow @KTAR923...

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

Follow @KTAR923...

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

South Carolina deputy fatally shoots man after disturbance call