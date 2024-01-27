PHOENIX — One person suffered minor injuries following an armed robbery at a senior living facility early Saturday morning.

Police responded to a call of an armed robbery at 113th Avenue and Rhode Island in Youngstown shortly after midnight Saturday morning. Upon arrival, they learned the victim had been robbed at gunpoint.

El Mirage Police Department officers and K9s as well as a Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office helicopter responded to the search. However, no suspects were apprehended.

The victim, who suffered minor injuries, refused medical attention.

An investigation is ongoing.

