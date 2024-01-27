Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

The world’s largest cruise ship has 20 decks, 7 pools and would cover almost 4 city blocks

Jan 26, 2024, 10:05 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MIAMI (AP) — The world’s largest cruise ship — the size of almost four city blocks — is set to begin its maiden voyage Saturday as it leaves from the Port of Miami.

Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas, which runs nearly 1,200 feet (365 meters) from bow to stern.

The ship, which is leaving South Florida for its first seven-day island-hopping voyage through the tropics, was officially christened Tuesday with help from soccer legend Lionel Messi and his Inter Miami teammates.

“Icon of the Seas is the culmination of more than 50 years of dreaming, innovating and living our mission – to deliver the world’s best vacation experiences responsibly,” Royal Caribbean Group President and CEO Jason Liberty said earlier this week. “She is the ultimate multigenerational family vacation, forever changing the status quo in family travel and fulfilling vacation dreams for all ages on board.”

The ship sets sail as Royal Caribbean’s cruises are having a moment online. Since December, the company’s 9-month “Ultimate World Cruise” has captivated — and confused — a following of avid watchers on social media.

Millions are following the journey through the eyes of the passengers, as they live and post their lives aboard a vessel they’ll be on for nearly a year. If it sounds like a reality show, that’s exactly what some watchers have turned it into.

When the Icon of the Seas was first revealed in October 2022, the ship spurred the single largest booking day and the highest volume booking week in Royal Caribbean’s then 53-year history, according to the cruise line.

The Icon of the Seas is divided into eight neighborhoods across 20 decks. The ship includes six waterslides, seven swimming pools, an ice skating rink, a theater and more than 40 restaurants, bars and lounges. The ship can carry up to 7,600 passengers at maximum capacity, along with 2,350 crew members.

United States News

Dr. Matthew Kusher, clinical director of Plaza del Sol Family Health Center checks a patient at the...

Associated Press

Community health centers serve 1 in 11 Americans. They’re a safety net under stress

Elisa Reyes has come to Plaza del Sol Family Health Center for doctor’s appointments for more than a decade. Though she moved away a while ago, the 33-year-old keeps returning, even if it means a two-hour roundtrip bus ride. That’s because her two children see the same doctor she does. Because when she’s sick, she […]

3 hours ago

A worker moves crates of eggs at the Sunrise Farms processing plant in Petaluma, Calif., on Thursda...

Associated Press

Avian flu is devastating farms in California’s ‘Egg Basket’ as outbreaks roil poultry industry

PETALUMA, Calif. (AP) — Last month, Mike Weber got the news every poultry farmer fears: His chickens tested positive for avian flu. Following government rules, Weber’s company, Sunrise Farms, had to slaughter its entire flock of egg-laying hens — 550,000 birds — to prevent the disease from infecting other farms in Sonoma County north of […]

10 hours ago

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks Jan. 25, 2024, in Superior, Wis. Biden is campaigning this weeken...

Associated Press

Biden returns to South Carolina to show his determination to win back Black voters in 2024

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Joe Biden doesn’t need to worry about his prospects in South Carolina’s Democratic primary next week. He’s got that locked up. He also knows he’s not likely to win the solidly red state come November. It hasn’t voted for a Democrat since 1976. He’s spending this weekend in the state nonetheless, […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Man charged in 20-plus calls of false threats in US, Canada pleads guilty

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A Washington state man who made over 20 “swatting” calls around the country and in Canada, prompting emergency responses to his fake bombing, shooting and other threatening reports, pleaded guilty on Thursday to four crimes. Ashton Garcia, 21, pleaded guilty Thursday in U.S. District Court in Tacoma to two counts of […]

13 hours ago

Customers wait for orders at a grocery store in Wheeling, Ill., Friday, Jan. 19, 2024. On Friday, t...

Associated Press

Inflation slowed further in December as an economic ‘soft landing’ moves into sharper focus

The Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge cooled further last month even as the economy kept growing briskly.

13 hours ago

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., the Democrats' chief negotiator on the border security talks, speaks wi...

Associated Press

Senate deal on border security, Ukraine aid nearing collapse

A Senate deal to pair border and Ukraine faced potential collapse as Republicans grew wary of a compromise that Trump says is “meaningless.”

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

Follow @iamdamonallred...

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

Follow @KTAR923...

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

The world’s largest cruise ship has 20 decks, 7 pools and would cover almost 4 city blocks