Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Man charged in 20-plus calls of false threats in US, Canada pleads guilty

Jan 26, 2024, 7:36 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A Washington state man who made over 20 “swatting” calls around the country and in Canada, prompting emergency responses to his fake bombing, shooting and other threatening reports, pleaded guilty on Thursday to four crimes.

Ashton Garcia, 21, pleaded guilty Thursday in U.S. District Court in Tacoma to two counts of extortion and two counts of threats and hoaxes regarding explosives, U.S. Attorney Tessa M. Gorman said in a news release. He was initially charged with 10 felony counts.

Federal prosecutors say Garcia used voice-over-internet technology to conceal his identity during the calls in 2022 and 2023. He also urged others to listen as he broadcast them on the social media platform Discord.

Garcia in several cases collected personal information about his victims and threatened to send emergency responses to their homes unless they turned over money, credit card information or sexually explicit images.

Law enforcement responded and entered some of the homes with guns drawn and detained people inside, prosecutors said.

He also called in fake bomb scares for the Fox News station in Cleveland, Ohio, and for a flight from Honolulu to Los Angeles. In another instance, he threatened to bomb an airport in Los Angeles unless he received $200,000 in Bitcoin.

Such hoaxes can prove deadly. In 2017, a police officer in Wichita, Kansas, shot and killed a man while responding to a hoax emergency call.

The indictment does not indicate how investigators identified Garcia as a suspect. Prosecutors recommend that Garcia, of Bremerton, serve four years in prison as part of his plea agreement. His sentencing is scheduled for April.

Garcia placed the calls to agencies in Washington, California, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Edmonton, in Alberta, Canada, prosecutors said.

Garcia remains jailed at the Federal Detention Center at SeaTac, Washington.

United States News

Customers wait for orders at a grocery store in Wheeling, Ill., Friday, Jan. 19, 2024. On Friday, t...

Associated Press

Inflation slowed further in December as an economic ‘soft landing’ moves into sharper focus

The Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge cooled further last month even as the economy kept growing briskly.

2 hours ago

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., the Democrats' chief negotiator on the border security talks, speaks wi...

Associated Press

Senate deal on border security, Ukraine aid nearing collapse

A Senate deal to pair border and Ukraine faced potential collapse as Republicans grew wary of a compromise that Trump says is “meaningless.”

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Alleged carjacking suspect fatally shot by police at California ski resort

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — An alleged carjacking suspect was fatally shot by police Friday at a California ski resort near Lake Tahoe, authorities said. The shooting occurred around 10 a.m. near an event center that often hosts weddings at Palisades Tahoe, according to California State Parks. The suspect’s identity was not immediately released. The […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Hawaii officials identify the last of the 100 known victims of the wildfire that destroyed Lahaina

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Hawaii officials said Friday that they have identified the last of the 100 known victims of the wildfire that destroyed Lahaina in August. That victim was Lydia Coloma, 70, Maui police said. Identifying those who perished in the deadliest wildfire in the U.S. in more than a century has been a […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Inmate overpowers deputy at hospital, flees to nearby home before fatally shooting himself

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — An inmate being treated at a hospital in Ohio overpowered a sheriff’s deputy who was guarding him Friday and took his gun before fleeing to a nearby home where he was later found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities said. The inmate, whose name was not released, attacked the Montgomery […]

6 hours ago

FILE - Former President Donald Trump attends the Trump Organization civil fraud trial in New York S...

Associated Press

Jury says Donald Trump must pay an additional $83.3 million to E. Jean Carroll in defamation case

A jury has awarded an additional $83.3 million to former advice columnist E. Jean Carroll, who says former President Donald Trump damaged her reputation by calling her a liar after she accused him of sexual assault.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Follow @KTAR923...

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

Follow @KTAR923...

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

Man charged in 20-plus calls of false threats in US, Canada pleads guilty