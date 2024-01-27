Close
Alleged carjacking suspect fatally shot by police at California ski resort

Jan 26, 2024

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — An alleged carjacking suspect was fatally shot by police Friday at a California ski resort near Lake Tahoe, authorities said.

The shooting occurred around 10 a.m. near an event center that often hosts weddings at Palisades Tahoe, according to California State Parks. The suspect’s identity was not immediately released.

The parks agency said one of their officers tried to pull over a vehicle that had been involved in a carjacking in Tahoe City, about 10 miles (16.09 kilometers) away. A pursuit ensued, and it ended in a crash near the events center.

The suspect, allegedly armed with a knife, got out of the vehicle, and the officer opened fire, the parks department said.

Details such as where the pursuit began and the officer’s identity were not immediately available.

Palisades, the site for the 1960 Winter Olympics, is on the western side of Lake Tahoe, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) from Reno, Nevada. A Jan. 10 avalanche there killed one skier, marking the first U.S. avalanche fatality of the season.

