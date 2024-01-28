Close
Macerich files proposal to develop office tower at prominent Biltmore intersection

Jan 28, 2024, 6:30 AM

Major shopping center developer Macerich filed a proposal with the city of Phoenix to develop an of...

Major shopping center developer Macerich filed a proposal with the city of Phoenix to develop an office tower at Biltmore Fashion Park.

(Macerich Photo)

BY RON DAVIS/PHOENIX BUSINESS JOURNAL


A prominent intersection in the middle of one of the Valley’s top business districts could be getting a new office tower.

Santa Monica, California-based Macerich Co. — the owner of some of the Valley’s top shopping malls — filed a proposal to Phoenix’s Planning Hearing Officer to develop a 140-foot tall office tower at the site of Biltmore Fashion Park, on the northeast corner of 24th Street and Camelback Road.

Macerich’s application with the PHO shows the office tower will be 10 stories totaling 330,000 square feet. The ground floor would have retail space and the office floor plates would be 40,000 square feet apiece.

Macerich (NYSE: MAC) owns the Biltmore Fashion Park, which is home to tenants such as Macy’s, Saks Fifth Avenue, Anthropologie and Life Time. The location of the proposed office tower would located near Life Time toward the southeast corner of the 32-acre parcel. A surface parking lot currently occupies the proposed location, according to Macerich’s application with the PHO. The PHO will consider the proposal, which calls for review of a building exceeding 112 feet, at its Feb. 21 meeting.

This story is posted in partnership with Phoenix Business Journal. Click to read the full story.

