Lucid opens Arizona expansion after a decade of planning factory

Lucid Group Inc., a competitor for legacy auto makers and Tesla, said it’s planning to keep its manufacturing roots in Arizona after unveiling the second phase of its Advanced Manufacturing Plant, or AMP-1 in Casa Grande.

Located about an hour south of downtown Phoenix, Lucid (Nasdaq: LCID) has been operating in Pinal County since it opened the first phase of its AMP-1 factory and kicked off vehicle production for the Lucid Air sedans in 2021.

About two years later on Jan. 24, the company celebrated the opening of its latest 3 million-square-foot expansion, which will support the upcoming production of the company’s electric SUV — the Lucid Gravity, which will be produced at the Arizona factory starting later this year. The cost of the Gravity is expected to start under $80,000.

The expanded footprint, totaling 3.85 square feet, will help Lucid improve efficiency, costs and quality through the vertical integration of its key manufacturing processes, the company said. It has previously operated out of multiple facilities in Arizona.

