Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

St. Louis rapper found not guilty of murder after claiming self-defense in 2022 road-rage shootout

Jan 26, 2024, 11:24 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


ST. LOUIS (AP) — A jury found a St. Louis rapper not guilty of murder after the 19-year-old claimed he was acting in self-defense when he shot and killed the driver of the Jeep that was following him on his minibike.

CTS Luh Wick, whose legal name is Michael Henderson, was acquitted of first-degree murder and armed criminal action Thursday, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Henderson told the jury that he and his friends were riding their minibikes on Aug. 26, 2022, when a Jeep going in the opposite direction made a U-turn. After the Jeep pulled alongside them and engaged them, Henderson said he saw a gun and heard gunshots. Henderson responded by drawing his own weapon, striking and killing the 42-year-old driver, Joseph Raymond Shaw.

Police located a revolver with eight spent shell casings in the Jeep, and authorities determined that Shaw was high on meth when he was killed.

Prosecutors tried to discount the portrayal of Henderson as an innocent kid, referencing his rap lyrics that describe guns and violence and suggesting his recklessness led to a deadly game of chicken. They showed video of the incident to demonstrate how quickly Henderson pulled a gun and said he ran from the scene because he was guilty.

The jury deliberated for two hours before acquitting Henderson of murder.

United States News

Associated Press

Utah becomes the latest state to regulate bathroom access for transgender people

Utah became the latest state to regulate bathroom access for transgender people when the state’s Republican-controlled Legislature passed a measure Friday that requires them to use use bathrooms and locker rooms in public schools and government-owned buildings that match their sex assigned at birth. Transgender people can defend themselves against a complaint that they are […]

11 minutes ago

Associated Press

Mississippi’s top court says it won’t reconsider sex abuse conviction of former friar

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi Supreme Court will not consider an appeal from a former Franciscan friar who was convicted in 2022 in the 1990s sexual abuse of a student at a Catholic school. The court decision was announced Thursday, and it means the conviction of Paul West remains in place. The Mississippi Court […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Closing arguments slated as retrial of ex-NFL star Smith’s killer nears an end

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Closing arguments were slated for Friday afternoon in the manslaughter retrial of Cardell Hayes, who fatally shot former New Orleans Saints star Will Smith following a traffic crash almost eight years ago. Hayes was convicted in December 2016 of manslaughter in Smith’s death and attempted manslaughter for the gunshot wounding of […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Prosecutor uses texts to try to show mom of school shooter cared more about horses than son

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — Prosecutors on Friday sought to portray the mother of a Michigan school shooter as an aloof parent more interested in horses than the mental health of her teenage son who was apparently having hallucinations months before killing four students. Jennifer Crumbley, 45, is on trial for involuntary manslaughter, the first time […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

New Hampshire veteran admits to faking his need for a wheelchair to claim $660,000 in extra benefits

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire veteran has admitted to faking his need for a wheelchair for 20 years to claim more than $660,000 in benefits he was not entitled to. Christopher Stultz, 49, of Antrim, pleaded guilty in the U.S. District Court on Thursday to one count of making false statements. He faces […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

New York City woman charged after human head, body parts found in her refrigerator

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City woman was charged with concealing a corpse after officers discovered a man’s head and body parts in her apartment’s refrigerator, officials said Friday. Heather Stines, 45, was charged Wednesday, two days after officers visited her Brooklyn apartment as part of wellness check, according to the New York […]

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @iamdamonallred...

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

(KTAR News Graphic)...

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

...

Dierdre Woodruff

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

St. Louis rapper found not guilty of murder after claiming self-defense in 2022 road-rage shootout