Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

US pauses funding to UN agency for Palestinians after claims staffers were involved in Hamas attack

Jan 26, 2024, 6:25 AM

Palestinians arrive in the southern Gaza town of Rafah after fleeing an Israeli ground and air offe...

Palestinians arrive in the southern Gaza town of Rafah after fleeing an Israeli ground and air offensive in the nearby city of Khan Younis on Friday, Jan. 26, 2024. Israel has expanded its offensive in Khan Younis, saying the city is a stronghold of the Hamas militant group. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — The U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees fired a number of its staffers in Gaza suspected of taking part in the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas and other militants on southern Israel, its director said Friday, prompting the United States — the agency’s biggest donor — to temporary halt its funding.

The agency, known by its acronym UNRWA, has been the main agency providing aid for Gaza’s population amid the humanitarian disaster caused by Israel’s offensive against Hamas in Gaza triggered by the Oct. 7 attack. UNRWA officials did comment on the impact that the U.S. halt in funding would have on its operations.

UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini said it terminated contracts with “several” employees and ordered an investigation after Israel provided information alleging they played a role in the attack. The U.S. State Department said there were allegations against 12 employees. UNRWA has 13,000 staffers in Gaza, almost all of them Palestinians, ranging from teachers in schools that the agency runs to doctors, medical staff and aid workers.

In a statement, Lazzarini called the allegations “shocking” and said any employee “involved in acts of terror will be held accountable, including through criminal prosecution.”

He did not elaborate on what the staffers’ alleged role was in the attacks. In the unprecedented surprise attack, Hamas fighters broke through the security fence surrounding Gaza and stormed nearby Israeli communities, killing around 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and kidnapping some 250. Other militants joined the rampage.

“UNRWA reiterates its condemnation in the strongest possible terms of the abhorrent attacks of 7 October” and calls for the immediate and unconditional release of all Israeli hostages, Lazzarini said.

Since the war’s start, Israel’s assault has killed more than 26,000 Palestinians, most women and children, and wounded more than 64,400 others, Gaza’s Health Ministry said Friday. The ministry does not differentiate between combatants and civilians in its death toll. More than 150 UNWRA employees are among those killed — the highest toll the world body has suffered in a conflict — and a number of U.N. shelters have been hit in bombardment.

More than 1.7 million of Gaza’s 2.3 million people have been driven from their homes by the war — with hundreds of thousands of them crowded into schools and other shelters run by UNRWA.

Israel’s near-complete seal on Gaza has left almost the entire population reliant on a trickle of international aid able to enter the territory each day. U.N. officials say about a quarter of the population now faces starvation.

The U.S. State Department said it was “extremely troubled” by the allegations against the UNRWA staffers and has temporarily paused additional funding for the agency. It said the U.N. had promised a “comprehensive and independent” review of UNRWA. The U.S. is the biggest donor to the agency, providing it $340 million in 2022 and several hundred million in 2023.

Thousands of Palestinians fled the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis on Friday as fighting between Hamas militants and Israeli forces intensified. Families were seen traveling on foot down roads, carrying possessions as smoke filed the skies above them.

Also Friday, the Israeli military ordered residents of three Khan Younis neighborhoods and the refugee camp in the city to evacuate to a coastal area. The military said its troops were engaging in close urban combat with Hamas fighters around the city.

The Khan Younis camp, like others in Gaza, was initially settled by Palestinians who fled or were driven from their homes during the 1948 war surrounding Israel’s creation and has since been built up into an urbanized district. The leader of Hamas in Gaza, Yehya Sinwar, and the commander of the group’s military wing, Mohammed Deif, both grew up in the Khan Younis refugee camp.

In central Gaza, the other main focus of Israel’s offensive currently, Israeli airstrikes on the Nuseirat urban refugee camp overnight killed at least 15 people, including a 5-month-old baby, an AP journalist at the hospital where the casualties were taken said.

The intense fighting came as the United Nations’ top court ordered Israel to do all it can to prevent death, destruction and any acts of genocide in Gaza. But the International Court of Justice stopped short Friday of ordering it to end the military offensive. South Africa has accused Israel of genocide in its offensive, and the court dismissed a request by Israel, which rejects the accusation, that the case be thrown out.

Aid groups have struggled to bring food, medicines and other supplies to northern Gaza, where Israel’s ground invasion first targeted and where Israel says it now largely has control.

Uday Samir, a 23-year old Gaza City native, said many of the basic foods such as flour, lentils and rice are now impossible to find across the city.

“Now, what is available is animal feed,” said Samir. “We grind it and bake it.”

All supplies enter Gaza in the south, either through the Egyptian-controlled Rafah border crossing or Israel’s Kerem Shalom crossing. Aid groups say fighting and Israeli restrictions have made deliveries to the north difficult. When convoys do travel north, supplies are often snatched by hungry Palestinian before the trucks reach their destination.

___

Jeffery reported from London.

___

Find more of AP’s coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/israel-hamas-war

United States News

Associated Press

Utah becomes the latest state to regulate bathroom access for transgender people

Utah became the latest state to regulate bathroom access for transgender people when the state’s Republican-controlled Legislature passed a measure Friday that requires them to use use bathrooms and locker rooms in public schools and government-owned buildings that match their sex assigned at birth. Transgender people can defend themselves against a complaint that they are […]

24 minutes ago

Associated Press

Mississippi’s top court says it won’t reconsider sex abuse conviction of former friar

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi Supreme Court will not consider an appeal from a former Franciscan friar who was convicted in 2022 in the 1990s sexual abuse of a student at a Catholic school. The court decision was announced Thursday, and it means the conviction of Paul West remains in place. The Mississippi Court […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Closing arguments slated as retrial of ex-NFL star Smith’s killer nears an end

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Closing arguments were slated for Friday afternoon in the manslaughter retrial of Cardell Hayes, who fatally shot former New Orleans Saints star Will Smith following a traffic crash almost eight years ago. Hayes was convicted in December 2016 of manslaughter in Smith’s death and attempted manslaughter for the gunshot wounding of […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

St. Louis rapper found not guilty of murder after claiming self-defense in 2022 road-rage shootout

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A jury found a St. Louis rapper not guilty of murder after the 19-year-old claimed he was acting in self-defense when he shot and killed the driver of the Jeep that was following him on his minibike. CTS Luh Wick, whose legal name is Michael Henderson, was acquitted of first-degree murder […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Prosecutor uses texts to try to show mom of school shooter cared more about horses than son

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — Prosecutors on Friday sought to portray the mother of a Michigan school shooter as an aloof parent more interested in horses than the mental health of her teenage son who was apparently having hallucinations months before killing four students. Jennifer Crumbley, 45, is on trial for involuntary manslaughter, the first time […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

New Hampshire veteran admits to faking his need for a wheelchair to claim $660,000 in extra benefits

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire veteran has admitted to faking his need for a wheelchair for 20 years to claim more than $660,000 in benefits he was not entitled to. Christopher Stultz, 49, of Antrim, pleaded guilty in the U.S. District Court on Thursday to one count of making false statements. He faces […]

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Follow @KTAR923...

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

Follow @KTAR923...

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

US pauses funding to UN agency for Palestinians after claims staffers were involved in Hamas attack