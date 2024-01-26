Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Second Rhode Island man pleads not guilty to charges related to Patriots fan’s death

Jan 26, 2024, 8:55 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WRENTHAM, Mass. (AP) — A second Rhode Island man charged with assault and battery and disorderly conduct in connection with the death of a fan at a New England Patriots game pleaded not guilty Friday.

In a brief court appearance, Justin Mitchell, 39 was arraigned in Wrentham District Court over allegations he and 59-year-old John Vieira, both from Warwick, Rhode Island, punched 53-year-old Dale Mooney, of Newmarket, New Hampshire. Vieira pleaded not guilty last week.

Mitchell was ordered to stay away from Gillette Stadium as well as Mooney’s family and any potential witnesses.

Investigators say Mooney was struck during an altercation at the Sept. 17 game, which ended in a 24-17 win by the visiting Miami Dolphins. Mooney was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner provided preliminary indications that did not suggest traumatic injury, but did identify a medical issue, according to the district attorney’s office. The cause and manner of death were undetermined at that time, pending further testing.

Final determinations delivered to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office ruled the manner of death a homicide. The cause of death has been ruled as “probable cardiac dysrhythmia in a person with severe hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease during a physical altercation.”

The review of the available evidence, including the autopsy results and multiple angles of video capturing the incident, failed to establish a basis for criminal prosecution of charges related to homicide in Mooney’s death, Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey said.

United States News

Associated Press

New Hampshire veteran admits to faking his need for a wheelchair to claim $660,000 in extra benefits

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire veteran has admitted to faking his need for a wheelchair for 20 years to claim more than $660,000 in benefits he was not entitled to. Christopher Stultz, 49, of Antrim, pleaded guilty in the U.S. District Court on Thursday to one count of making false statements. He faces […]

57 minutes ago

Associated Press

New York City woman charged after human head, body parts found in her refrigerator

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City woman was charged with concealing a corpse after officers discovered a man’s head and body parts in her apartment’s refrigerator, officials said Friday. Heather Stines, 45, was charged Wednesday, two days after officers visited her Brooklyn apartment as part of wellness check, according to the New York […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Woman detained after series of stabbings and pedestrians hit by a vehicle in Washington suburbs

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (AP) — A woman was taken into police custody in the Maryland suburbs of Washington following a series of apparently random stabbings and pedestrians struck by a vehicle. The attacks occurred over roughly two hours Thursday night as Prince George’s County police searched for the person responsible. Six people were injured, including […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Underground fire and power outage in downtown Baltimore snarls commute and closes courthouses

BALTIMORE (AP) — An underground fire and an hours long power outage in downtown Baltimore snarled Friday morning’s commute and closed the city’s two courthouses. Firefighters called to North Charles Street on Thursday night for a report of an underground fire and a possible explosion found fire coming from one manhole cover, according to a […]

4 hours ago

Customers wait for orders at a grocery store in Wheeling, Ill., Friday, Jan. 19, 2024. On Friday, t...

Associated Press

Inflation slowed further in December as an economic ‘soft landing’ moves into sharper focus

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge cooled further last month even as the economy kept growing briskly, a trend sure to be welcomed at the White House as President Joe Biden seeks re-election in a race that could pivot on his economic stewardship. Friday’s government report showed that prices rose just 0.2% […]

5 hours ago

Palestinians arrive in the southern Gaza town of Rafah after fleeing an Israeli ground and air offe...

Associated Press

US pauses funding to UN agency for Palestinians after claims staffers were involved in Hamas attack

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — The U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees fired a number of its staffers in Gaza suspected of taking part in the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas and other militants on southern Israel, its director said Friday, prompting the United States — the agency’s biggest donor — to temporary halt its […]

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Follow @iamdamonallred...

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

Follow @KTAR923...

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

Second Rhode Island man pleads not guilty to charges related to Patriots fan’s death