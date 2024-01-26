Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Inflation slowed further in December as an economic ‘soft landing’ moves into sharper focus

Jan 26, 2024, 6:35 AM

Customers wait for orders at a grocery store in Wheeling, Ill., Friday, Jan. 19, 2024. On Friday, t...

Customers wait for orders at a grocery store in Wheeling, Ill., Friday, Jan. 19, 2024. On Friday, the Commerce Department issues its December report on consumer spending. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge cooled further last month even as the economy kept growing briskly, a trend sure to be welcomed at the White House as President Joe Biden seeks re-election in a race that could pivot on his economic stewardship.

Friday’s government report showed that prices rose just 0.2% from November to December, a pace broadly consistent with pre-pandemic levels and barely above the Fed’s 2% annual target. Compared with a year ago, prices increased 2.6%, the same as in the previous month.

Excluding volatile food and energy costs, prices also rose just 0.2% from month to month. And compared with a year earlier, so-called “core” prices climbed 2.9% in December — the smallest such increase since March 2021. Economists consider core prices a better gauge of the likely path of inflation.

Friday’s mild inflation data arrived a day after government figures showed that the economy expanded at a surprisingly strong 3.3% annual pace in the final three months of last year. Solid consumer spending propelled the growth, capping a year that had begun with widespread expectations of a recession. Instead, the economy grew 2.5% in 2023, up from 1.9% in 2022.

Biden’s Republican critics have sought to highlight what had been the biggest inflation spike in 40 years, for which they have largely blamed the president’s spending policies. But with inflation having dropped sharply after an extended period of gloomy consumer sentiment, Americans are starting to show signs of feeling better about the economy. A measure of consumer confidence by the University of Michigan, for example, has jumped in the past two months by the most since 1991.

United States News

Associated Press

Live updates | UN court keeps genocide case against Israel alive as Gaza death toll surpasses 26,000

The death toll from the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip surpassed 26,000 on Friday as the International Court of Justice ordered Israel to limit deaths and damage but stopped short of demanding a cease-fire in the Palestinian territory. The Health Ministry in Hamas-ruled Gaza said that 26,083 people have been killed and more than […]

5 hours ago

Associated Press

Shooting kills 3 people at a Texas apartment complex, police say

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Police in Texas said three people were killed in a shooting Thursday night at an apartment complex, a news report said. Authorities in Arlington said a shooting was reported around 8:30 p.m., KTVT-TV reported. Officers who responded to a home on Chatham Green Lane found three victims who had died of […]

5 hours ago

Associated Press

Stock market today: Wall Street inches modestly lower ahead of more earnings, inflation data

Wall Street ticked modestly lower early Friday but remains on track to close out the opening week of earnings season with gains ahead of a fresh batch of inflation data from the U.S. government. Futures for the S&P 500 and Dow Jones industrials each inched down less than 0.1% before the bell. Intel tumbled more […]

6 hours ago

Associated Press

Alabama execution using nitrogen gas, the first ever, again puts US at front of death penalty debate

ATMORE, Ala. (AP) — A man who was paid $1,000 to kill an Alabama woman more than 30 years ago was put to death with pure nitrogen gas, a first-of-its-kind execution that again placed the United States at the forefront of the debate over capital punishment. Kenneth Eugene Smith, 58, appeared to shake and convulse […]

7 hours ago

FILE - John Kerry, Special Presidential Envoy for Climate of the United States, left, listens to Xi...

Associated Press

Kerry and Xie exit roles that defined generation of climate action

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United Nations climate summit in Dubai was wrapping up last month when John Kerry went to a meeting with his Chinese counterpart Xie Zhenhua only to find a surprise waiting for him. Xie’s 8-year-old grandson had brought Kerry a card for his 80th birthday. The lanky American, who had signed the […]

7 hours ago

This image provided by the Minnesota Department of Transportation shows Plowy McPlowFace in St. Pau...

Associated Press

In wintry Minnesota, there’s a belief that every snowplow deserves a name

Snowplows are essential to enduring winter in Minnesota, so maybe it’s not surprising that every year thousands of people vote on names for the giant machines that clear the state’s roads, such as Plowy McPlowFace and Darth Blader. The often-icy state began naming its 800 plows in 2020 and is expected to announce winners of […]

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

Follow @KTAR923...

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

Inflation slowed further in December as an economic ‘soft landing’ moves into sharper focus