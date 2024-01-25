Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Republican lawmakers in Pennsylvania challenge state, federal actions to boost voter registration

Jan 25, 2024, 3:16 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A group of conservative state lawmakers in Pennsylvania filed a federal lawsuit Thursday challenging three voting-related executive branch actions designed to boost voter registration, including a 2021 executive order by President Joe Biden.

The lawsuit is expected to be one of many to litigate voting and election rules in a battleground state that is critical to 2024’s presidential contest. In the 2020 election, Trump’s campaign, state officials, the Democratic Party and others fought over the rules for mail-in voting, and Trump later baselessly smeared the election as rife with fraud and tried unsuccessfully to overturn it.

The lawsuit, filed by 24 Republican state lawmakers, challenges the legality of a 2021 executive order by Biden that orders federal agencies to consider ways to expand access to registering to vote and information about voting.

It also challenges two state-level actions. One is last fall’s introduction of automatic voter registration in Pennsylvania by Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro. The other is a 2018 state directive under then-Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf. That directive said that counties cannot reject a voter registration application solely on the basis of finding that the applicant submitted a driver’s license number or Social Security number digits that don’t match what is in a government agency database.

The three actions needed — but never received — legislative approval, or conflict with existing law, the lawsuit contends.

Biden’s executive order has been the subject of lawsuits and letters from conservative officials and organizations seeking information about federal agency plans under it. Republican state attorneys general and secretaries of state have asked Biden to rescind it.

The Brennan Center for Justice last year called Biden’s executive order “one of the most substantial undertakings by any administration to overcome barriers to voting.”

The U.S. Justice Department declined comment on the lawsuit. Shapiro’s administration said in a statement that the state had full legal authority to enact both of the challenged actions, both are consistent with the law and that it is “frivolous” to suggest that it lacks the authority to implement automatic voter registration.

“This administration looks forward to once again defending our democracy in court against those advancing extreme, undemocratic legal theories,” Shapiro’s administration said.

The Shapiro administration in September instituted automatic voting, under which prompts on the computer screens in driver’s license centers take the user to a template to register to vote. That leaves it up to the user to choose not to register. Previously, prompts on the computer screen first asked users whether they wanted to register to vote.

Twenty-three other states and Washington, D.C., already have varying models of what is called “ automatic voter registration,” according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. Still, former President Donald Trump has already accused Democrats of ” trying to steal ” Pennsylvania in 2024’s election through automatic voter registration.

In the 2020 election, Trump and his allies went to court repeatedly to overturn Biden’s victory and relentlessly criticized election-related decisions by the state’s Democratic-majority Supreme Court.

Many of the lawmakers on Thursday’s lawsuit have sued previously to invalidate the state’s vote-by-mail law, voted to contest the 2020 presidential election or protested the certification of the 2020 election for Biden.

___

Follow Marc Levy: http://twitter.com/timelywriter

United States News

In this courtroom sketch, former President Donald Trump, seated left, with his defense attorney Ali...

Associated Press

Donald Trump testifies for less than 3 minutes in defamation trial and is rebuked by judge

Former President Donald Trump broke a judge's rules on what he could tell a jury about writer E. Jean Carroll's allegations.

3 hours ago

Associated Press

University of California board delays vote over hiring immigrant students without legal status

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The University of California’s governing board on Thursday punted a decision of whether to allow immigrant students without legal status to apply for jobs on its 10 campuses, with the system’s president warning doing so would carry “significant risk” for the institution and students, including possible criminal prosecution. The Board of […]

3 hours ago

FILE - Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Keith Kaneshiro talks to The Associated Press in Honolulu, on ...

Associated Press

An Alaska judge will preside over an upcoming Hawaii bribery trial after an unexpected recusal

HONOLULU (AP) — A U.S. judge in Alaska will preside over an upcoming bribery trial in Hawaii against Honolulu’s former top prosecutor after a judge suddenly recused himself. U.S. Senior District Judge Timothy Burgess will temporarily serve as a judge in the Hawaii district in the case against former Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Keith Kaneshiro, according […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Michigan man convicted of defacing synagogue with swastika, graffiti

MARQUETTE, Mich. (AP) — A federal jury has convicted a man on two counts for with defacing one of Michigan’s oldest synagogues with a swastika and other graffiti in 2019, prosecutors said Thursday. Nathan Weeden, 23, of Houghton was found guilty of conspiring against rights and damaging religious property, prosecutors said. Swastikas and symbols associated […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

One of two detainees who escaped from a local jail in Arkansas has been captured

One of two detainees who escaped from a jail in Arkansas this week was captured Thursday, authorities said. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said Noah Roush, who escaped from the Dub Brassell Adult Detention Center, was found at an abandoned house in Pine Bluff, some 40 miles (more than 60 kilometers) southeast of Little Rock. […]

5 hours ago

Associated Press

Remains found at a central Indiana estate are those of a man who has been missing since 1993

WESTFIELD, Ind. (AP) — Remains recovered from the central Indiana estate of a presumed serial killer have been identified as those of a man reported missing in 1993, a coroner said Thursday. The remains recovered in 1996 at the Fox Hollow Farm estate of Herbert Baumeister were found to match Manuel Resendez, who was 34 […]

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(KTAR News Graphic)...

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

Follow @KTAR923...

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

...

Dierdre Woodruff

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

Republican lawmakers in Pennsylvania challenge state, federal actions to boost voter registration