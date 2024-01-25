Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Ohio attorney general rejects voting-rights coalition’s ballot petition for a 2nd time

Jan 25, 2024, 4:24 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A coalition of voting-rights groups is vowing to fight on after Ohio Republican Attorney General Dave Yost issued his second rejection Thursday of petition language it has submitted for a proposed constitutional amendment.

Yost found the amendment’s title — “Ohio Voters Bill of Rights” — was “highly misleading and misrepresentative” of the measure’s contents, even as he acknowledged that his office had previously certified identical language. It certified a Nursing Facility Patients’ Bill of Rights in 2021 and another Ohio Voters Bill of Rights in 2014.

The Ohio Voters Bill of Rights calls for enshrining the right for all Ohioans to vote safely and securely in the state constitution. The proposed amendment includes automatic voter registration, same-day voter registration and expanded early voting options and locations.

The push for the amendment follows Ohio’s enactment last year of sweeping new election restrictions, including a strict photo ID requirement and shortened windows after Election Day for returning and curing ballots.

“In the past, this Office has not always rigorously evaluated whether the title fairly or truthfully summarized a given proposed amendment,” Yost wrote the coalition’s attorney. “But recent authority from the Ohio Supreme Court has confirmed that the title for a ballot initiative is material to voters.”

That authority emerged from a legal dispute last year over the title that appeared on petitions for a local drag ban, according to Yost. His tougher stance also follows Republican legislators’ failed efforts last summer to making amending Ohio’s constitution more difficult.

Members of the voting rights coalition — which includes the NAACP’s Ohio chapter, the Ohio Unity Coalition, the A. Philip Randolph Institute and the Ohio Organizing Collaborative — said in a statement that they were dismayed by Yost’s decision. They said he had rejected their revised language “despite our dutiful compliance with his previous objections.”

“Voting is our most fundamental American right that each and every one of us wants and deserves to exercise,” the group said. “The Attorney General has shown a repeated lack of support for this popular amendment that will guarantee an equal path to the ballot box for all Ohioans.”

In his letter, Yost said, “Indeed, in our time of heightened polarization and partisanship, whether the title of a proposed amendment fairly or truthfully summarizes the proposal takes on even greater importance to voters asked to sign a petition. Thus, while examples of past practice from this Office may be relevant … they cannot be dispositive because they did not undertake to determine whether the title itself is a ‘fair and truthful statement.’”

United States News

In this courtroom sketch, former President Donald Trump, seated left, with his defense attorney Ali...

Associated Press

Donald Trump testifies for less than 3 minutes in defamation trial and is rebuked by judge

Former President Donald Trump broke a judge's rules on what he could tell a jury about writer E. Jean Carroll's allegations.

25 minutes ago

Associated Press

University of California board delays vote over hiring immigrant students without legal status

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The University of California’s governing board on Thursday punted a decision of whether to allow immigrant students without legal status to apply for jobs on its 10 campuses, with the system’s president warning doing so would carry “significant risk” for the institution and students, including possible criminal prosecution. The Board of […]

41 minutes ago

FILE - Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Keith Kaneshiro talks to The Associated Press in Honolulu, on ...

Associated Press

An Alaska judge will preside over an upcoming Hawaii bribery trial after an unexpected recusal

HONOLULU (AP) — A U.S. judge in Alaska will preside over an upcoming bribery trial in Hawaii against Honolulu’s former top prosecutor after a judge suddenly recused himself. U.S. Senior District Judge Timothy Burgess will temporarily serve as a judge in the Hawaii district in the case against former Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Keith Kaneshiro, according […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Michigan man convicted of defacing synagogue with swastika, graffiti

MARQUETTE, Mich. (AP) — A federal jury has convicted a man on two counts for with defacing one of Michigan’s oldest synagogues with a swastika and other graffiti in 2019, prosecutors said Thursday. Nathan Weeden, 23, of Houghton was found guilty of conspiring against rights and damaging religious property, prosecutors said. Swastikas and symbols associated […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

One of two detainees who escaped from a local jail in Arkansas has been captured

One of two detainees who escaped from a jail in Arkansas this week was captured Thursday, authorities said. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said Noah Roush, who escaped from the Dub Brassell Adult Detention Center, was found at an abandoned house in Pine Bluff, some 40 miles (more than 60 kilometers) southeast of Little Rock. […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Remains found at a central Indiana estate are those of a man who has been missing since 1993

WESTFIELD, Ind. (AP) — Remains recovered from the central Indiana estate of a presumed serial killer have been identified as those of a man reported missing in 1993, a coroner said Thursday. The remains recovered in 1996 at the Fox Hollow Farm estate of Herbert Baumeister were found to match Manuel Resendez, who was 34 […]

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

(KTAR News Graphic)...

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

Follow @KTAR923...

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

Ohio attorney general rejects voting-rights coalition’s ballot petition for a 2nd time