Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Former federal agent sentenced to over 8 years for his role in illegal painkiller trafficking

Jan 25, 2024, 3:27 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MIAMI (AP) — A former federal agent has been sentenced to over eight years in prison for his role in an illegal prescription painkiller operation in South Florida.

Alberico Ahias Crespo, 48, was sentenced Wednesday in Miami federal court, according to court records. He was previously convicted at trial of witness tampering, conspiracy to commit witness tampering and conspiracy to obstruct justice.

Crespo had formerly served as a special agent with the Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Inspector General until his arrest in 2020.

According to evidence introduced at trial, Crespo worked as part of a task force involved in health care fraud in South Florida and used his position to protect an oxycodone trafficking scheme and impede related fraud investigations. From November 2016 to July 2020, patient recruiters who were previously convicted were part of the illegal scheme to traffic oxycodone involving patients, pharmacies and medical clinics.

Crespo had been friends with one of the recruiters and used his position to protect the drug operation, prosecutors said. Crespo passed along sensitive information about investigations to his friend and coached the friend on how to lie to investigators and tamper with evidence, officials said.

United States News

Associated Press

Minnesota lawmakers kick off debate on joining other states that permit physician-assisted suicide

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Legislature kicked off debate Thursday on whether the state should join the list of those that allow physician-assisted suicide. A House health committee took the unusual step of giving the bill a hearing even before the legislative session formally convenes Feb. 12. The lead sponsor, Democratic Rep. Mike […]

43 minutes ago

Associated Press

Four Las Vegas high school students plead not guilty to murder in deadly beating of schoolmate

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Four high school students in Las Vegas pleaded not guilty Thursday to second-degree murder in the fatal beating of their schoolmate that was caught on cellphone video and shared widely across social media. A grand jury in Clark County, which includes Las Vegas, returned an indictment last week against the teens, […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

A fire at a home in northwest Alaska killed a woman and 5 children, officials say

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A woman and five children have died in a fire at a home in a small northwest Alaska village, Alaska State Troopers said Thursday. The remains of the six have been recovered from the home in Noorvik, an Inupiat community of about 650 people located just over 500 miles (804 kilometers) […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

A California man is found guilty of murder for killing a 6-year-old boy in a freeway shooting

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A jury on Thursday convicted a California man of murder for shooting to death a 6-year-old boy who was riding in the back of his mother’s car on a busy freeway. Jurors in Orange County found 26-year-old Marcus Eriz guilty of second-degree murder in the death of Aiden Leos, who […]

3 hours ago

FILE - U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen speaks, Sept. 20, 2023, in New York. Yellen is v...

Associated Press

Yellen visits Midwest to showcase improving consumer sentiment, take aim at Trump tax cuts

WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is visiting Illinois and electoral battleground Wisconsin this week to make a case for the Biden administration’s economic agenda and offer a reminder about the Trump administration tax cuts, which she says added to the deficit and did little to promote investment. Yellen’s travel is billed as official […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Bobbi Barrasso, wife of Wyoming U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, has died after a fight with brain cancer

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Bobbi Barrasso, a former U.S. Senate staffer and the wife of Republican Sen. John Barrasso, has died after a two-year struggle with brain cancer. She was 70. She died Wednesday at her home in Casper, her husband’s office announced Thursday. “In addition to being a devoted wife and mother, Bobbi was […]

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

Follow @KTAR923...

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

Former federal agent sentenced to over 8 years for his role in illegal painkiller trafficking