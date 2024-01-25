Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Jill Biden tells school principals ‘enough is enough’ while promoting a gun safety initiative

Jan 25, 2024, 3:03 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — Jill Biden on Thursday declared that “enough is enough” as she did her part to encourage school leaders to promote storing firearms safely to help protect children.

Guns are the leading cause of death for American children.

A new initiative was announced at a White House event for school principals with the first lady and Education Secretary Miguel Cardona. Stefanie Feldman and Greg Jackson, both of the recently established White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention, also participated.

Biden, who teaches English at a Virginia community college, told the principals that parents trust them, and she encouraged them to be part of the solution.

“You can show parents that they can be part of preventing the next shooting, the next suicide, the next accident,” she said.

The first lady said the issue matters to President Joe Biden.

“It weighs on his heart every day, and he’s not going to stop fighting until we’ve solved it,” she said.

As part of the announcement, the Justice Department is releasing a guide to safe firearm storage and the Education Department will distribute materials to schools to share with families.

The administration has relied on initiatives like this one, which involves limited executive action and promoting voluntary measures, at a time when tougher gun control proposals are nonstarters in Congress.

There’s no federal law requiring gun owners to lock up their firearms, although the White House has encouraged such rules to be implemented at the state level.

Jill Biden said the number of children lost to gun violence is “unfathomable.”

“Enough is enough. Enough pain. Enough death. No more funerals,” she said. “I don’t want to have to put my hand on another cross with an 8-year-old’s name. We must change this.”

United States News

Associated Press

Minnesota lawmakers kick off debate on joining other states that permit physician-assisted suicide

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Legislature kicked off debate Thursday on whether the state should join the list of those that allow physician-assisted suicide. A House health committee took the unusual step of giving the bill a hearing even before the legislative session formally convenes Feb. 12. The lead sponsor, Democratic Rep. Mike […]

32 minutes ago

Associated Press

Four Las Vegas high school students plead not guilty to murder in deadly beating of schoolmate

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Four high school students in Las Vegas pleaded not guilty Thursday to second-degree murder in the fatal beating of their schoolmate that was caught on cellphone video and shared widely across social media. A grand jury in Clark County, which includes Las Vegas, returned an indictment last week against the teens, […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

A fire at a home in northwest Alaska killed a woman and 5 children, officials say

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A woman and five children have died in a fire at a home in a small northwest Alaska village, Alaska State Troopers said Thursday. The remains of the six have been recovered from the home in Noorvik, an Inupiat community of about 650 people located just over 500 miles (804 kilometers) […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

A California man is found guilty of murder for killing a 6-year-old boy in a freeway shooting

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A jury on Thursday convicted a California man of murder for shooting to death a 6-year-old boy who was riding in the back of his mother’s car on a busy freeway. Jurors in Orange County found 26-year-old Marcus Eriz guilty of second-degree murder in the death of Aiden Leos, who […]

2 hours ago

FILE - U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen speaks, Sept. 20, 2023, in New York. Yellen is v...

Associated Press

Yellen visits Midwest to showcase improving consumer sentiment, take aim at Trump tax cuts

WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is visiting Illinois and electoral battleground Wisconsin this week to make a case for the Biden administration’s economic agenda and offer a reminder about the Trump administration tax cuts, which she says added to the deficit and did little to promote investment. Yellen’s travel is billed as official […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Bobbi Barrasso, wife of Wyoming U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, has died after a fight with brain cancer

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Bobbi Barrasso, a former U.S. Senate staffer and the wife of Republican Sen. John Barrasso, has died after a two-year struggle with brain cancer. She was 70. She died Wednesday at her home in Casper, her husband’s office announced Thursday. “In addition to being a devoted wife and mother, Bobbi was […]

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @iamdamonallred...

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

(KTAR News Graphic)...

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

...

Dierdre Woodruff

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

Jill Biden tells school principals ‘enough is enough’ while promoting a gun safety initiative