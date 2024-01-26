Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Maricopa County adds $500,000 to food assistance program

Jan 26, 2024, 4:05 AM

America Food Bank Network to get $500K to feed Maricopa County...

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors will invest $500K in the Arizona Food Bank Network. (AFBN Photos/via Facebook)

(AFBN Photos/via Facebook)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – The America Food Bank Network (AFBN) will get an extra $500,000 to support food-insecure populations in Maricopa County, officials announced Thursday.

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors voted to invest the extra money on Jan. 10. Its Thursday announcement said over 400,000 people in the county lack regular access to food they need.

That means 9.2% of Maricopa County residents don’t have enough food to live active, healthy lives, according to officials.

RELATED STORIES

The chairman of the board, Jack Sellers, said worsening financial issues make it harder for people to feed themselves.

“Rising inflation has made it difficult for families in Maricopa County to afford basic necessities like groceries, housing and gas,” Sellers said in a statement.

“While there is still work to be done to curb rising costs, this continued collaboration with the Arizona Food Bank Network is a meaningful way to put food on the table for households that are struggling to make ends meet,” he added.

Where did the money for America Food Bank Network come from?

The money comes from the American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA for short. Maricopa County will use part of its ARPA dollars to help food assistance programs distribute various goods, like:

– Shelf-stable food.
– Fresh food.
– Federal commodities.
– Grocery donations.
– Fresh produce.

These goods will either go directly to people in need or to agencies that serve food-insecure populations across Maricopa County.

The $500K the board approved last week builds on the $3 million Maricopa County already invested in Arizona food banks, officials said.

The board has also approved over $399K to fund housing and nutrition assistance in Avondale, Chandler, Surprise, Tempe and Tolleson. That chunk of change came from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The Maricopa County Human Services Department administrated that initiative.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Caution tape wrapping around pole near crime scene....

Serena O'Sullivan

1 dead, multiple people detained after shooting at west Phoenix home

An Arizona man died on Friday night, the Phoenix Police Department said.

6 hours ago

Side by side of gun found in teens car and of Buckeye police photos....

KTAR.com

Buckeye teen arrested after being caught with stolen handgun, ammunition

A 16-year-old boy was arrested earlier this week after he was caught with a firearm and ammunition during a traffic stop in Buckeye.

8 hours ago

Instruments onstage in front of a sign that says The Rhythm Room...

Kevin Stone

Rhythm Room, a fixture on the Phoenix music scene, asks community for help

The Rhythm Room, a beloved Phoenix institution, is asking the community to help it avoid a financial disaster.

10 hours ago

Jennifer Longdon resigns from Arizona House of Representatives...

Serena O'Sullivan

Arizona state Rep. Jennifer Longdon resigns to pursue ‘new career opportunity’

Arizona House Democrats announced on Thursday Jennifer Longdon, who represents Arizona's fifth legislative district, is stepping down.

11 hours ago

Gilbert Police Chief Michael Soelberg speaks at a press conference about youth violence on Jan. 25,...

KTAR.com

Gilbert police chief says there can’t be ‘vigilante justice’ in youth violence cases

Gilbert Police Chief Michael Soelberg urged against the spread of misinformation as rumors continue to swirl about youth violence cases in the East Valley.

12 hours ago

Donald Trump delivers remarks on Jan. 23, 2024, in Nashua, New Hampshire....

KTAR.com

Donald Trump’s appearance at Arizona GOP event in Phoenix canceled

Former President Donald Trump’s scheduled appearance at an Arizona Republican Party event in Phoenix on Friday has been canceled.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

(KTAR News Graphic)...

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

Maricopa County adds $500,000 to food assistance program