Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Bobbi Barrasso, wife of Wyoming U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, has died after a fight with brain cancer

Jan 25, 2024, 11:34 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Bobbi Barrasso, a former U.S. Senate staffer and the wife of Republican Sen. John Barrasso, has died after a two-year struggle with brain cancer. She was 70.

She died Wednesday at her home in Casper, her husband’s office announced Thursday.

“In addition to being a devoted wife and mother, Bobbi was a leader, fierce advocate for Wyoming and friend to everyone she met. We miss her dearly,” John Barrasso said in a statement.

A breast cancer survivor, Bobbi Barrasso was a friend of U.S. presidents and other world leaders, and a civic leader in Casper, Wyoming’s second-largest city.

She was chairperson of the Wyoming Symphony Orchestra board and organized concerts. She previously served as assistant director of the Wyoming Heritage Society and Foundation.

Bobbi Barrasso was state director for Wyoming Sen. Craig Thomas, a Republican, until his death in 2007. John Barrasso, then a state senator, was appointed to replace Thomas.

John and Bobbi Barrasso married on Jan. 1, 2008.

Barrasso was born in Thermopolis, Wyoming, on July 20, 1953, and grew up there. She graduated from the University of Wyoming and the university’s law school.

Barrasso worked on U.S. Sen. Malcolm Wallop’s staff in Washington, D.C., for five years, then managed the successful campaign of state Treasurer Stan Smith.

She is survived by her husband, daughter and a brother. Services will be at 11 a.m. Feb. 3 at Highland Park Community Church in Casper.

United States News

Associated Press

A house fire in northwest Alaska killed a woman and 5 children, officials say

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A woman and five children have died in a house fire in a small northwest Alaska village, Alaska State Troopers said Thursday. The remains of the six have been recovered from the home in Noorvik, an Inupiat community of about 650 people located just over 500 miles (804 kilometers) northwest of […]

26 minutes ago

Associated Press

A California man is found guilty of murder for killing a 6-year-old boy in a freeway shooting

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A jury on Thursday convicted a California man of murder for shooting to death a 6-year-old boy who was riding in the back of his mother’s car on a busy freeway. Jurors in Orange County found 26-year-old Marcus Eriz guilty of second-degree murder in the death of Aiden Leos, who […]

29 minutes ago

FILE - U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen speaks, Sept. 20, 2023, in New York. Yellen is v...

Associated Press

Yellen visits Midwest to showcase improving consumer sentiment, take aim at Trump tax cuts

WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is visiting Illinois and electoral battleground Wisconsin this week to make a case for the Biden administration’s economic agenda and offer a reminder about the Trump administration tax cuts, which she says added to the deficit and did little to promote investment. Yellen’s travel is billed as official […]

2 hours ago

FILE - Apple's App Store icon is displayed on an iPad in Baltimore, March 19, 2018. Apple has unvei...

Associated Press

Apple will open iPhone to alternative app stores, lower fees in Europe to comply with regulations

Apple has unveiled a sweeping plan to tear down some of the competitive barriers that it has built around its lucrative iPhone franchise. The announcement Thursday comes as it moves to comply with upcoming European regulations aimed at giving consumers the choice to use alternative app stores. The overhaul, scheduled to take effect in early […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Louisville police are accused of wrongful arrest and excessive force against a Black man

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A 21-year-old Black man has filed a lawsuit accusing officers in the embattled police department of Kentucky’s largest city of wrongful arrest and excessive force. Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department arrested Jahmael Benedict last year as he walked along a sidewalk in the vicinity of a stolen vehicle, attorneys […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Family of woman killed in alligator attack sues housing company alleging negligence

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The family of a Florida woman killed by an alligator last year as she walked her dog in her backyard is suing the housing complex’s owner, alleging its employees fed the gator and didn’t have it removed from the neighborhood retention pond. The family of Gloria Serge filed suit […]

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(KTAR News Graphic)...

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

Follow @KTAR923...

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

Follow @KTAR923...

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

Bobbi Barrasso, wife of Wyoming U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, has died after a fight with brain cancer