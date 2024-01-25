Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Louisville police are accused of wrongful arrest and excessive force against a Black man

Jan 25, 2024, 10:45 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A 21-year-old Black man has filed a lawsuit accusing officers in the embattled police department of Kentucky’s largest city of wrongful arrest and excessive force.

Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department arrested Jahmael Benedict last year as he walked along a sidewalk in the vicinity of a stolen vehicle, attorneys said in the lawsuit filed this month in Jefferson Circuit Court. The suit asserts that officers had “no reasonable suspicion or probable cause” to make the arrest in connection with the stolen vehicle and a stolen gun found nearby.

“Yet they acted in accordance with the custom and practice of LMPD violating the rights of the African-American citizens of the Commonwealth of Kentucky — especially the African-American males — and ignored all of the reliable information and available sources thereof that was communicated to the said defendant police officers and the other LMPD officers at the location,” the lawsuit states.

The Louisville Metro Police declined to comment on pending litigation but said in a statement that officers are working to make the city a safer place to live and work.

“LMPD is committed to providing fair, equitable, and constitutional police services to the people of Louisville,” the statement said. “The public expects our officers to perform trying tasks in tough conditions and maintain a high degree of professionalism. We stand behind those expectations, and meet and/or exceed them daily.”

One officer pulled his unmarked police vehicle on the sidewalk curb and exited with his gun drawn, and despite Benedict’s compliance, the officer kept cursing and pointing his gun in a forceful way, making Benedict fearful of being shot, Benedict says in the lawsuit. Another officer made the arrest.

The defendants knew that their actions failed to establish reasonable suspicion and probable cause, and they intentionally caused unwanted unreasonable touching, intentional handcuffing and fear of death from being shot, Benedict says in the suit.

At the time of the arrest, police said in a citation that Benedict was observed walking in the proximity of the stolen vehicle and that a witness saw him driving the vehicle before officers arrived. Another witness contradicted the first during a preliminary hearing, and a grand jury declined to indict Benedict. The charges were dismissed.

The U.S. Justice Department announced in March it found Louisville police have engaged in a pattern of violating constitutional rights and discrimination against Black people, following an investigation prompted by the fatal police shooting of Breonna Taylor.

The Justice Department report said the Louisville police department “discriminates against Black people in its enforcement activities,” uses excessive force and conducts searches based on invalid warrants.

A consent decree between the Justice Department and Louisville Police, which would allow a federal judge to oversee policing reforms, has not been finalized.

United States News

Associated Press

A house fire in northwest Alaska killed a woman and 5 children, officials say

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A woman and five children have died in a house fire in a small northwest Alaska village, Alaska State Troopers said Thursday. The remains of the six have been recovered from the home in Noorvik, an Inupiat community of about 650 people located just over 500 miles (804 kilometers) northwest of […]

26 minutes ago

Associated Press

A California man is found guilty of murder for killing a 6-year-old boy in a freeway shooting

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A jury on Thursday convicted a California man of murder for shooting to death a 6-year-old boy who was riding in the back of his mother’s car on a busy freeway. Jurors in Orange County found 26-year-old Marcus Eriz guilty of second-degree murder in the death of Aiden Leos, who […]

29 minutes ago

FILE - U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen speaks, Sept. 20, 2023, in New York. Yellen is v...

Associated Press

Yellen visits Midwest to showcase improving consumer sentiment, take aim at Trump tax cuts

WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is visiting Illinois and electoral battleground Wisconsin this week to make a case for the Biden administration’s economic agenda and offer a reminder about the Trump administration tax cuts, which she says added to the deficit and did little to promote investment. Yellen’s travel is billed as official […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Bobbi Barrasso, wife of Wyoming U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, has died after a fight with brain cancer

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Bobbi Barrasso, a former U.S. Senate staffer and the wife of Republican Sen. John Barrasso, has died after a two-year struggle with brain cancer. She was 70. She died Wednesday at her home in Casper, her husband’s office announced Thursday. “In addition to being a devoted wife and mother, Bobbi was […]

2 hours ago

FILE - Apple's App Store icon is displayed on an iPad in Baltimore, March 19, 2018. Apple has unvei...

Associated Press

Apple will open iPhone to alternative app stores, lower fees in Europe to comply with regulations

Apple has unveiled a sweeping plan to tear down some of the competitive barriers that it has built around its lucrative iPhone franchise. The announcement Thursday comes as it moves to comply with upcoming European regulations aimed at giving consumers the choice to use alternative app stores. The overhaul, scheduled to take effect in early […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Family of woman killed in alligator attack sues housing company alleging negligence

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The family of a Florida woman killed by an alligator last year as she walked her dog in her backyard is suing the housing complex’s owner, alleging its employees fed the gator and didn’t have it removed from the neighborhood retention pond. The family of Gloria Serge filed suit […]

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(KTAR News Graphic)...

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

Follow @KTAR923...

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

Louisville police are accused of wrongful arrest and excessive force against a Black man